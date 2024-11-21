PERSONAL PERSPECTIVE – NHM Commons Opens, Showcasing the Past and Inspiring the Future

By Charly SHELTON

This past weekend, the Natural History Museum (NHM) of Los Angeles County opened its doors to its brand-new NHM Commons wing, a $75 million expansion that redefines what a museum space can be. Nestled on the southwest side of the museum’s campus in Exposition Park, NHM Commons aims to be more than just an exhibit hall. With its stunning glass façade, new café, retail offerings and multi-purpose theater, this space invites the community to explore natural history, culture and science in an accessible, engaging way – and all of this is available for free, without an admission ticket to the wider museum.

At the heart of the Judith Perlstein Welcome Center is the museum’s latest permanent resident Gnatalie, a 75-foot sauropod skeleton unlike any other. She’s the most complete sauropod skeleton on the West Coast and holds the distinction of being the only green-colored fossil specimen anywhere in the world mounted for display.

Gnatalie earned her quirky name thanks to the swarms of gnats that plagued the excavation team during her discovery in Utah. And for me, this isn’t just another dinosaur – it’s one I personally helped unearth back in 2012.

I worked at The George C. Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits for many years and I’ve worked as a paleontologist in the private sector for a while now.

But all of my work is done in California. I’ve found mammoths in Redlands, saber- toothed cats in the Tar Pits, and 15-million-year-old sea shells in Tujunga. But Gnatalie was the only dinosaur dig I’ve ever taken part in because it was the only dig I’ve participated in outside of California. I was involved only briefly way back in 2012 when I was a student; however, I can at least say that I had some small part in the dig.

I wasn’t really important to this dinosaur … but this dinosaur is important to me.

That dig was a watershed moment in my life. It was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream to dig up a dinosaur – a dream that started in the Dinosaur Hall of the NHM of Los Angeles County when my mom brought me so many times as a young kid.

Seeing this dinosaur now, towering over the Welcome Center on permanent display located about 500 feet from where my dream was born 30 years earlier, is a deeply personal and awe-inspiring moment. And what’s more, I was fortunate enough to bring both of my sons to see what Daddy was a part of before they were born.

Gnatalie shares the Welcome Center with other marquee attractions, like Barbara Carrasco’s 80-foot mural L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective, which tells the story of Los Angeles through intricate vivid vignettes. Together these pieces embody the museum’s mission to connect visitors with the past while inspiring curiosity about the future.

Beyond Gnatalie, the NHM Commons includes two new exhibitions. Collective Knowledge from Our Changing World offers a fresh look at the museum’s vast collections with vibrant photography and behind-the-scenes stories highlighting the work of NHM scientists. Meanwhile, Doing Science Better, Together celebrates the discoveries made through the museum’s community science initiatives, showing how everyday Angelenos play a vital role in advancing scientific research.

Outside, the new community plaza is as inviting as the exhibits inside. Designed in collaboration with the Native American Advisory Council, it features sustainable landscaping, educational components honoring Tongva culture and open spaces perfect for school groups and community events. There’s even a new café, run by South LA Café, serving up coffee and light bites – a thoughtful addition that ensures this space is as welcoming as it is inspiring.

The opening of NHM Commons is a testament to the museum’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity and community. Whether visiting to see Gnatalie, enjoying a cup of coffee, or simply exploring the new outdoor plaza, there’s something for everyone at this remarkable new space.