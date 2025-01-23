Community Organizations Step Up to Help Wildfire Victims

By on No Comment

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge turned into a Fire Relief Distribution Center and welcomed donations. Donor and La Crescenta resident Sonya Goodwin, left, is joined by her daughter Heather Angeline who is also a La Crescenta resident, and volunteer Hilda Linn.
Photos by Ruth SOWBY

By Ruth SOWBY

Since the start of the fires, the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge has been turned into a Fire Relief Distribution Center. According to Ceramics Studio coordinator Loren Barker, the Distribution Center’s goal has been “to help anyone affected by the fires.” Those affected have been welcomed to “get what you need.” Donated food, water, toiletries, first aid supplies, children and baby supplies and pet food filled tables and chairs. In fact, any flat surface available, inside and outside, was covered with products to give away.   

Community Center of LCF Ceramics Studio coordinator Loren Barker looks over the pet supplies table. Dog food was a popular donation.

Last weekend Pasadena resident Josselyn Ramirez stopped by the Center. She said she evacuated after the warning. She was safe but her “apartment burned down.” Ramirez picked out a big box of diapers for her 18-month-old son, Benjamin. Currently, she and her family are living at her mother’s residence in the San Fernando Valley.   

At the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, Josselyn Ramirez finds diapers and clothes for her 18-month-old son. Her Pasadena apartment burned down in the Eaton Fire.

La Crescenta resident Beverly Halter has volunteered at the Distribution Center for two days. A member of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club, she said that the Club is open for those needing help filling out insurance paperwork, among other things. Provided is workspace and WiFi, emotional support and resources, activities for children, and coffee and snacks. Halter said Club volunteers may be available for as long as three months.      

Anything not distributed by Sunday, Jan.19 has been loaded up and taken to other community help organizations and local churches.  

The Community Center loaded up its extra donated clothing and supplies for other local community help organizations. 

Other local distribution centers include the La Crescenta Library, which provides free N95 masks. The Pasadena City College Community Education Center provides, among other resources, free emergency childcare on the PCC campus.  

 On Sunday, Jan. 26 there will be a free pop up store open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for La Cañada Unified School District students, ages 5-17, who have been directly affected by the fires. Free hot dogs and drinks will also be provided. The pop up store will be at the Foley Home at 1023 Oxford Way in La Cañada Flintridge.

 Uber is offering free services. For a free Uber ride up to $40, use promo code WILDFIRE25 in the wallet section of the Uber app.    

At the Community Center of LCF, La Cañada resident Lyn Slotky had a tough Saturday of volunteering. She takes a short break from her duties. 

Community Organizations Step Up to Help Wildfire Victims added by on
View all posts by CV Weekly →