Community Organizations Step Up to Help Wildfire Victims

By Ruth SOWBY

Since the start of the fires, the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge has been turned into a Fire Relief Distribution Center. According to Ceramics Studio coordinator Loren Barker, the Distribution Center’s goal has been “to help anyone affected by the fires.” Those affected have been welcomed to “get what you need.” Donated food, water, toiletries, first aid supplies, children and baby supplies and pet food filled tables and chairs. In fact, any flat surface available, inside and outside, was covered with products to give away.

Last weekend Pasadena resident Josselyn Ramirez stopped by the Center. She said she evacuated after the warning. She was safe but her “apartment burned down.” Ramirez picked out a big box of diapers for her 18-month-old son, Benjamin. Currently, she and her family are living at her mother’s residence in the San Fernando Valley.

La Crescenta resident Beverly Halter has volunteered at the Distribution Center for two days. A member of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club, she said that the Club is open for those needing help filling out insurance paperwork, among other things. Provided is workspace and WiFi, emotional support and resources, activities for children, and coffee and snacks. Halter said Club volunteers may be available for as long as three months.

Anything not distributed by Sunday, Jan.19 has been loaded up and taken to other community help organizations and local churches.

Other local distribution centers include the La Crescenta Library, which provides free N95 masks. The Pasadena City College Community Education Center provides, among other resources, free emergency childcare on the PCC campus.

On Sunday, Jan. 26 there will be a free pop up store open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for La Cañada Unified School District students, ages 5-17, who have been directly affected by the fires. Free hot dogs and drinks will also be provided. The pop up store will be at the Foley Home at 1023 Oxford Way in La Cañada Flintridge.

Uber is offering free services. For a free Uber ride up to $40, use promo code WILDFIRE25 in the wallet section of the Uber app.