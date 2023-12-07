NEWS FROM THE MV CHAMBER

End of the Year MVCC Wrap

We had an exhilarating 2023. The Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce celebrated 100 years of executing our mission to actively support and enrich the community, vitality and pride of Montrose, to help preserve the historic district and small town atmosphere, to promote economic stability and positive, productive relationships within Montrose and the surrounding communities.

We hosted our annual events like our Easter “MVCC Egg My Home,” Montrose Craft Beer Fest, bi-monthly mixers, monthly ribbon cutting ceremonies and, of course, the Montrose Oktoberfest. We also got a new website that is more user-friendly where community members can check out upcoming events of our business members, find offers and see who is hiring locally.

Lastly, we were fortunate enough to be able to support our community and local non-profit organizations through sponsorships like: the YMCA of the Foothills Community Prayer Breakfast, the Lincoln Lions Dad’s Club Poker Night, Fremont Elementary’s new mosaic wall, the CVHS jazz band combo at our Centennial plus Community Awards Dinner, MVCC restaurant members who participated in our Montrose Craft Beer Fest, local families with Easter baskets delivered by GPD, and the many non-profits that assisted us with Oktoberfest.

We feel fortunate to have the opportunities we have had to contribute to our community and hosting events for families to get together and become better acquainted with our local businesses. We cannot wait to do this – and more – in 2024.

The MVCC wishes everyone Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year!

Meet the newest business members of the MVCC:

* Amore Nail – Fabulous nail care located in the heart of Montrose, north of the Honolulu shopping strip. It is located directly in front of Paper Rabbit, just south of Alissa’s Ocean View Bar and Grill Restaurant. (818) 275-3848

* Property By Us – A “one stop shop” brokerage. http://propertybyus.com

* Vital Chiropractic and Wellness – At Vital Chiropractic and Wellness, they will come up with a comprehensive treatment plan that is individualized so you can get back to being yourself again. It’s time to rediscover hope and healing. www.vitalchiropracticwellness.com

* Back Office People – Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors since 2008! They help you with bookkeeping, payroll and all things QuickBooks. www.backofficepeople.com

…and welcoming back renewing members:

* Silky Skincare – One of LA’s finest boutique spas. They are dedicated to providing the best in personalized services and professional results through the application of natural, organic skin care products coupled with the latest in noninvasive rejuvenation techniques like the best microcurrent facial in Los Angeles. silky-skin.net

* Janssen’s Floor and Fabric Care – A premiere full-service textile cleaning company specializing in carpet cleaning, rug cleaning, upholstery cleaning, hard surface cleaning and restoration. Call today – (818) 249-1175 or visit dirtisgone.com

* Gina Feeds – Catering with style and soul! Full-service catering throughout Los Angeles. www.ginafeeds.com

* Toasted Café – Your go-to cafe in Montrose. They aim to make you feel at home – all while serving you with high quality coffee, breakfast, lunch and dessert. Their promise is delicious food and treats for everyone, including a variety of vegan, gluten-free and allergy friendly options. toastedcafemontrose.com

MVCC and Member Updates/Upcoming Events:

On Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., MVCC Dine Out at Divina Cucina

3730 N. Verdugo Road in Montrose. Come join us for a dine out dinner at Divina Cucina! You will be supporting a local business as well as local high school students in the Class of 2024! This is a fundraising effort of the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce. We are happy to have started up the MVCC scholarship again stopping it during the pandemic. Drop your receipt in the provided box and *15% of your check will go towards the 2024 MVCC Scholarship Fund. *Only applicable on dine-in, takeout and phone orders.

Special Thank You:

Thank you to all of our volunteers, staff, board of directors, CV Weekly and the Montrose Shopping Park Association who made 2023 possible. Together, we make Montrose strong.

Remember to shop local!

Mavil Aghadjanian, Executive Director

MVCC