NEWS FROM THE MVCC

MVCC August Recap & September Preview

The Montrose Chamber of Commerce had a productive month filled with events and preparations that continue to enhance our community’s vibrancy. We recently celebrated the 15-year anniversary of Back Office People with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event was fantastic with a large turnout of community members showing their support. We look forward to seeing their continued success and the positive impact they bring to our local business scene.

As we look ahead, the excitement is building for this year’s Oktoberfest. Our planning is well underway and we can’t wait to share this beloved event with everyone. There are several exciting updates for Oktoberfest this year. We’re adding a second online ticket (yes, you can purchase tickets online and skip the long lines) redemption booth – one in front of Coffee Bean and the other by the rides on the 2400 block of Honolulu Avenue. Additionally, Oktoberfest branded merchandise will be available for purchase (bucket hats and T-shirts) with pricing details to be announced soon. The Ferris wheel will once again be located on the 2200 block with rides and games spread across all blocks. Online presale tickets are available now; be sure to check our Oktoberfest website for details.

Because we know how much everyone loved last year’s drink options, we’re excited to bring back the Black Cherry flavor hard seltzer. Whether you’re enjoying a drink or simply soaking in the festive Oktoberfest atmosphere, this year’s event promises to be one to remember.

Lastly, we are excited to announce our Hallo-Fest Mixer – a unique fusion of Montrose’s finest traditions: Halloween and Oktoberfest. Join us on Tuesday, Sept, 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Alissa’s Ocean View Bar & Grill, 3826 Ocean View Blvd. in Montrose, for an evening of delicious food, a costume contest with a $100 prize, and opportunity drawings.

The Montrose Verdugo Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to continue fostering a strong sense of community through these events. We deeply appreciate your ongoing support and look forward to seeing you at Oktoberfest and other upcoming events. Together, we can make this year’s Oktoberfest the best one yet!

Meet the newest business member of the MVCC:

SoCal Speech-Language Therapy, P.C. – “A boutique-style private practice based in La Cañada specializing in pediatric speech and language disorders. SoCal Speech is founded by Dr. Carla Kekejian, a licensed speech-language pathologist and professor of speech-language pathology. Dr. Kekejian brings years of expertise from both clinic and school settings to her practice, creating a warm and nurturing environment focused on cultivating children’s communication skills.” http://www.socalspeech.com

SoCal Ponds – Specializing in creating tranquil and beautiful water features, it is dedicated to transforming outdoor spaces with custom-designed ponds and waterfalls. Based in the heart of Montrose, it offers a range of services from design and installation to maintenance, ensuring their customers’ water features remains a serene focal point in the landscape. www.socalponds.com

Speech Perfect Therapy – A premier speech therapy clinic focused on helping individuals of all ages improve their communication skills. With a dedicated team of licensed speech-language pathologists, it offers personalized treatment plans that cater to each client’s unique needs. Their goal is to empower clients to communicate more effectively in their daily lives. www.speechperfecttherapy.com/

Pizza Man – A beloved local pizza shop known for its classic and innovative pies, Pizza Man has become a go-to spot for Montrose residents. Offering a menu full of delicious options, including specialty pizzas, calzones and wings, Pizza Man is perfect for both takeout and dine-in experiences. www.pizzamanpizzeria.com

Flintridge Pizza Kitchen – A family-owned restaurant serving up some of the best Italian cuisine in the area. From its wood-fired pizzas to its fresh pasta dishes, the folks there pride themselves on using high-quality ingredients and traditional recipes to deliver an authentic dining experience. http://flintridgepizzakitchen.com/

…and welcoming back renewing members:

Carlo Gasper – Rocket Mortgage – “With a commitment to making home financing simpler and more accessible, Carlo Gasper at Rocket Mortgage provides expert guidance throughout the mortgage process. Whether you’re buying a new home or refinancing, Carlo ensures a seamless experience tailored to your financial needs.” (818) 926-1023

Ritual House Acupuncture & Apothecary – “Dedicated to holistic health and wellness, it offers personalized acupuncture treatments and herbal remedies. Its skilled practitioners focus on restoring balance and harmony in both body and mind, helping clients achieve optimal well-being.” http://ritualhousela.com

The Blue Moon Lounge – “A beloved local hangout, The Blue Moon Lounge is known for its relaxed atmosphere and excellent service. Whether you’re looking for a place to unwind after work or to enjoy live music on the weekends, this Montrose staple offers a welcoming environment for all.” www.thebluemoonlounge.net

Walk This Way Shoes – “A boutique shoe store offering a curated selection of stylish and comfortable footwear. Walk This Way Shoes caters to both fashion-forward and practical needs, ensuring that every customer finds the perfect pair for any occasion.” (818) 249-7721

Clear Minded Marketing – “Specializing in digital marketing strategies, Clear Minded Marketing helps businesses navigate the complexities of online branding, social media, and SEO. The expertise of their representatives allows clients to connect with their audience more effectively and grow their online presence with confidence.” https://clearmindedmarketing.com

MVCC and Member Updates/Upcoming Events:

On Sunday, Sept. 15 from noon to 4 p.m., MVCC BBQ Dine Out with Gina Feeds Catering & Market 3527 N. Verdugo Road in Glendale 91208

On Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Hallo-Fest mixer hosted by the MVCC, Think Real Estate, and Rocket Mortgage at Alissa’s Ocean View Bar & Grill, 3826 Ocean View Blvd. in Montrose.

On Thursday, Sept. 19 at noon, MVCC ribbon cutting at Sonia’z Boutique, 2206 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose

On Saturday, 10/05/24 from noon to 10 p.m., the 45th Annual Montrose Oktoberfest

2200-2400 blocks of Honolulu Ave. https://www.montrosechamber.org/montroseoktoberfest/

Remember to shop local!

Sara Darby

MVCC Secretary