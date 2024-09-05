NEWS FROM THE CVCOC

Mixer Fun Found at CV Chamber

When a chamber hosts a mixer it’s to encourage businesses (and residents) to meet those in the community who can assist them with local services. These can be varied: representatives of legal services, medical services, advertising services and more can be found at most mixers. Good food and beverages round out an evening that can be beneficial for attendees.

In August, CV Weekly hosted a CV Chamber of Commerce mixer at its offices in La Crescenta. Actually, the mixer was held in the (much roomier) parking lot. Tony di Giovanni provided live music, India’s Flavor offered plenty of delicious food and CV Weekly made sure there were plenty of cold beverages. In addition to finding out about the various guests in attendance, Rachelle Miller, the chamber’s office manager, spearheaded the night’s opportunity drawings. Among the winners was Mindy Morrison, who won the coveted coffee bag of goodies provided by CV Weekly advertiser Don Francisco’s.

The chamber enjoys hosting mixers so much that this month, September, for our next mixer we’re heading to the new headquarters of Scouting America – Verdugo Hills Council, 421 N. Glendale Ave. in

Glendale on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy food and beverages and learn about Scouting America – and the price is just $15 for Chamber members and $20 for non-members.

Mixers are a great way to acquaint yourself in a relaxed setting with our local residents and businesses. In addition to the Sept. 17 event plan to attend the October mixer on Oct. 15 at Restokleen.

If you are a Chamber member we are available to help your business plan a ribbon cutting, a grand re-opening of your business, or even help you organize promotional opportunities. For those of you who are not business or residential members there are numerous advantages of a CV Chamber of Commerce membership. For details simply call the CV Chamber office at (818) 248-4957 or email us at info@crescentavalleychamber.org. You may also access our Chamber website at www.crescentavalleychamber.org.

Remember our Chamber motto: “Our Business is Your Business.”

Robin Goldsworthy, President

CV Chamber of Commerce