NEWS FROM THE MVC CHAMBER

The Sunday of Summer…

As we enter August we definitely feel the end of summer approaching. While it is a bittersweet feeling that the fun in the sun is coming to an end it is also perhaps the best time of the whole “week” (if August is the Sunday of summer). This is the calm before the storm of back to school and the autumn grind. I hope you all remember to use this precious time to continue to shop local, enjoy the Montrose ambiance and most importantly to relax and laugh with loved ones.

As for us at the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce (MVCC), this is our calm before the thrilling storm of Grayson’s Tune Town 70th anniversary ribbon cutting (!!!), the 44th Annual Montrose Oktoberfest and the Centennial + Community Awards Dinner. All these events are rapidly approaching and we hope you will join us for these celebrations. Not to mention, we will have a new site launching in a few weeks that will make your browsing experience an even better one. In the meantime, be sure to check out our current website MontroseChamber.org for more information on all of our upcoming events (plus sponsorship opportunities and business member information).

Meet the newest business members of the MVCC:

Captured Celebrations – Unlock your inner star! Rent a photo booth and shine! Captured Celebrations is your go-to destination for exceptional photo booth experiences that bring your celebrations to life. https://capturedcelebrations.com/

The Busy Mind – The Busy Mind is a learning and activity center where mommy and me classes, open play, arts and crafts activities, and music and movement are found. They provide age-appropriate guided activities that encourage growth and early learning. https://www.thebusymindla.com/

…and welcoming back renewing members:

The UPS Store #2686 – They offer shipping and packing, convenient mailboxes and printing services. Located in the Indian Spring Plaza (Vons) between the 2 Freeway and Montrose Avenue. (818) 957-3132

Financial Credit Journey – Rita Avedisian, who serves on the MVCC board of directors, is always giving her time and energy to support our Montrose community. Her passion thrives on helping people meet all their financial goals in life. Whether it is starting college, building credit or opening a new line of business credit, her skills and expertise have helped many of our local businesses and individuals. Give her a call to set up your financial consultation. (747) 210-7777; https://financialcreditjourney.com/

MVCC and Member Updates/Upcoming Events:

On Thursday, Aug. 17 at noon – Grayson’s Tune Town 70th anniversary ribbon cutting ceremony

Help us celebrate Grayson’s Tune Town 70th anniversary with small bites and drinks! Register (free) at the MontroseChamber.org website under the events calendar.

On Monday, Aug. 28 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – MVCC dine night out at Giuseppe’s Pizzeria, 2428 Honolulu Ave.

This is a fundraising effort of the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce. Drop your receipt in the provided box and *15% of your check will go toward the 2024 MVCC Scholarship Fund.

On Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 10 p.m. – The 44th Annual Montrose Oktoberfest 2023

The Annual Montrose Oktoberfest returns for its 44th year along Honolulu Avenue! To sponsor or to have your organization help run a booth, email events.mvcc@gmail.com or fill out this short form https://forms.gle/AxMFHSduf2aDjDTG6 .

On Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. – The MVCC Centennial and Community Awards Dinner

Join us in celebrating the 100th birthday of the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce while we honor outstanding community members, recognize our 2023 board and thank our 2021-22 board of directors. For more information and to sponsor this event, email events.mvcc@gmail.com or fill out this short form https://forms.gle/D6ottPyTEupeBiyTA.

Special recognition:

Congratulations to Grayson’s Tune Town on celebrating 70 years in business in Montrose! It takes remarkable leadership to reach this milestone. Montrose is honored to have this longstanding gem as part of its business community.

Remember to shop local!