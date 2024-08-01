NEWS FROM THE CVCOC

It’s unbelievable to think many of our local public schools are back in session this mid-August! That means increased traffic around schools during drop off and pick up times, so drivers: be cautious! Give yourself some extra time when traveling so you won’t get uptight when coming across these delays.

The Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce will be saying goodbye to summer (and increased temperatures) with a couple of upcoming mixers. On Aug. 13, this paper – the Crescenta Valley Weekly – is hosting a business mixer outside its business offices at 3800 La Crescenta Ave. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., plan to come and get to know some local business people.

In October, our friends at Restokleen are hosting a business mixer at their fabulous offices at 3600 Foothill Blvd. Glendale/La Crescenta. Plan now to come and meet the folks at Restokleen.

Mixers are a great way to acquaint yourself in a relaxed setting with our local residents and businesses. Calendar the Aug. 13 event and plan to attend the October mixer (date to be confirmed). The cost to attend is $15 for members, $20 for non-members. You’ll enjoy an evening of good food, beverages and fun.

The CV Chamber of Commerce is growing! We welcome our newest member Julius Baradas, an insurance agent who lives in the area. Remember Julius when you’re ready to navigate the maze that is Medicare. Visit www.65ishere.com. Welcome, Julius!

If you are a Chamber member we are available to help your business plan a ribbon cutting, a grand re-opening of your business, or even help you organize promotional opportunities. For those of you who are not business or residential members there are numerous advantages of a CV Chamber of Commerce membership. For details simply call the CV Chamber office at (818) 248-4957 or email us at info@crescentavalleychamber.org. You may also access our Chamber website at www.crescentavalleychamber.org.

Remember our Chamber motto: “Our Business is Your Business.”

Robin Goldsworthy, President

CV Chamber of Commerce