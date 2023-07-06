Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce

School is Out … Montrose is IN … for Summer!

We are officially in summer and it feels so good to feel the sun finally shine through. Whether you’re in Montrose to shop, dine, bank or have some dessert … there is no better feeling than walking around Montrose on a summer evening with friends and family. Last month we had the honor of hosting the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for Wild Açaí and it was a particularly fun event with Mayor Dan Brotman in attendance (plus many of our other local legislators), a DJ, empanadas, açaí bowls, and delicious green juices. If you have not yet had the opportunity to drop in and try one of their fresh delicacies, make sure to do so (located across the street from Sake on Honolulu Avenue)! They have also expanded to include a catering cart for special events; give them a call for more information: (818) 330-9102.

July is a relatively quiet month for us at the Chamber but it is also when we ramp up planning our big fall annual fundraising event, Montrose Oktoberfest. And this year is unique in that we also get to plan our huge milestone event, our Centennial and Community Awards Dinner. October is going to be a helluva of an exciting month. We hope you’ll join us for both festivities! Until then, be sure to check our event calendar on MontroseChamber.org for upcoming ribbon cutting ceremonies/mixers/and member events.

Meet the newest business member of the MVCC:

*Re/Max Empower: Narine Khachatryan is an experienced Realtor with a passion for finding people the perfect home. She prides herself in doing what’s best for her clients and listening to their needs. Call her today and get started on this exciting journey together. https://narinek.com/

…and welcoming back renewing members:

*Chateau Salon: The home of healing haircuts and all your hair needs! Their purpose is to provide their guests with an incredible experience, enhancing how they look and feel from within. (818) 957-8127. http://chateausalon.com/

*Professional Micro Computer Service: Located in Montrose, their team of expert technicians are proficient at solving problems remotely, on-site or in-house, and can help with everything from desktop updates to server building and deployment. They offer a comprehensive collection of IT services that will ensure that you always know who to call when something goes wrong. https://www.pmcs-inc.com/

*Glendale Area Schools Credit Union: Unlike banks, which are owned by stockholders, credit unions are cooperatively owned by their members. So while banks operate to generate profits, the credit union operates to serve the interests of its member-owners. That means you! https://gascu.org/

*Friends of Rockhaven: A 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that exists to support Rockhaven and the entities that call Rockhaven Sanitarium their home. They fulfill their mission by raising funds to help preservation efforts, give tours of the property, organize events that publicize the Park to create outside interest and garner public support, create volunteer opportunities to help clean and restore. https://www.friendsofrockhaven.org/

*Southern California Gas Company: Providing increasingly clean, safe and reliable energy to their customers for more than 150 years. http://socalgas.com/

*Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge: A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 1949. Originally known as the La Cañada Youth House and built entirely by volunteers, it has served the needs of thousands of children and adults. It offers a variety of enriching, recreational and educational opportunities for members of the La Cañada community and surrounding areas. https://cclcf.org/

MVCC and Member Updates/Upcoming Events:

On Saturday, July 29 from 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. a casino night fundraiser for the Community Center of LCF: Join the CCLCF for the 10th Annual Casino Night Fundraiser! Play blackjack, craps and roulette as part of the evening while raising money for Community Center programs and facility improvements. https://cclcf.simpletix.com/

On Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 10 p.m. at the 44th Annual Montrose Oktoberfest 2023: The Annual Montrose Oktoberfest returns for its 44th year! To sponsor or to have your organization help run a booth, email: events.mvcc@gmail.com or fill out this short form https://forms.gle/AxMFHSduf2aDjDTG6 .

On Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. the MVCC Centennial and Community Awards Dinner: Join us in celebrating the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce turning 100 years old! Plus we’ll be honoring outstanding community members, recognizing our 2023 Board and thanking our 2021 Board of Directors. For more information and to sponsor this event, email: events.mvcc@gmail.com or fill out this short form https://forms.gle/D6ottPyTEupeBiyTA.

Special recognition:

Congratulations to the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce on welcoming Dr. Speas as its 2023 president and Rachelle Miller as its new executive director and office manager Rena Dishjekian. We look forward to collaborating with and supporting our local joint members together!

Remember to shop local!