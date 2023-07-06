Being Part of the Chamber and the Community

Hello, Crescenta Valley and Happy Birthday, America! I hope everyone had a happy and fun-filled 4th of July celebration. Why not keep the celebration going by getting involved with what’s happening in your very own community?

That is what the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce is all about. We are here to support business in the Crescenta Valley – for sure – but also the Chamber is involved with many community enrichment programs. We offer residential memberships to individuals who are looking to support the community by participating in Chamber events. And membership to the Chamber, whether business or residential, is essential right now. By becoming a member or making a donation, the future of your Chamber – and community – is assured. Give the Chamber office a call at (818) 248-4957 or visit crescentavalleychamber.org for more information on how you can make a difference.

As this country seems to get more divided in our beliefs and affiliations, we cannot forget the commonality that we all live in this area together regardless of any other consideration. I encourage everyone to get involved with our community. Only together can we create and ensure the freedom of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in our own backyard. The only thing around here that should be polarized are sunglasses.

This month we are spotlighting a new member: The Unitarian Universalist Church of La Crescenta. This Christian organization is a small progressive congregation that is making a footprint as a community service provider in the Crescenta Valley. They hold events throughout the year that everyone can benefit and enjoy in addition to holding regular church services. So while is exciting what’s more exciting is they are hosting our next business networking mixer on July 13. The address is 4451 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta just south of Foothill Boulevard. Beginning at 6 p.m. there will be live music, food, “signature” beverages and the opportunity to learn firsthand what a great organization we have in our community. Of course, this is also a great time to promote your business by networking with local residents and businesses that want to do business with you! Also, the Chamber membership jackpot is growing! The jackpot drawing is up to $250 and a representative of the name of the business or organization must be present to win! For more information, check with the Chamber office or our website.

Get excited about our annual online silent auction that will commence in the near future. This is a great opportunity for a business or organization to donate a product or service and get some good exposure and recognition for helping the Chamber with community events. Anyone can participate; Chamber members or otherwise. More details will be forthcoming.

Have a great July! And no complaining about the heat!