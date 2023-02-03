NEWS FROM THE MONTROSE-VERDUGO CITY CHAMBER

New Year, New Goals Ahead…

Happy New Year! The holiday season in Montrose was a beautiful time marked by the return of the Montrose Christmas Parade. After the past few years, it was great to have this beloved tradition back and to see how many people came out to support it. As we navigate through this new year, the MVCC has a lot of exciting plans on the horizon for our centennial year. We cannot wait to see what this year brings as we celebrate the past 100 years and continue to grow in this new age.

Meet the newest business members of the MVCC:

The Light Committee – A photography studio focused on actor headshots, business headshots, modeling digitals and lifestyle photoshoots for individuals, such as for senior portraits, dating profiles or business environment photoshoots. It offers studio or natural light sessions as well as mobile photographer services throughout Los Angeles. www.thelightcommittee.com

US Storage Centers (Montrose) – For more than 30 years, US Storage Centers has delivered convenient and affordable self storage solutions to thousands of individuals and businesses across the country. www.usstoragecenters.com/storage-units/ca/montrose/3708-clifton-place

…and welcoming back renewing members:

Athens Services – A local, family-owned waste collection and recycling company that

has been a fixture in the greater Los Angeles community for the past 60 years. www.athensservices.com

Sara Darby (current MVCC executive board secretary) – Sara is the Millennial Realtor with vast experience in guiding and educating her fellow millennials through the home buying process. instagram.com/millennialrealtorla

EmbroidMe Glendale (now Fully Promoted) – Promotional products like apparel, desk accessories, bags and gifts are the perfect way to build your brand. Whether you’re rebranding, planning an event or simply launching a marketing campaign, we’ll make sure you reach your goals, no matter how big or small. www.fullypromoted.com/locations/glendale-ca

Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant – Serving up fresh, authentic Mexican dishes since 1970, our family is proud to welcome one and all to Pepe’s, a place where you’ll feel right at home! www.pepesmontrose.com

Arin | James – Experienced labor and employment lawyers on behalf of the employee. www.arinjames.com

Blizzfull.com – With Blizzfull, your customers can order securely and seamlessly from

your restaurant’s website or custom app. www.blizzfull.com

MVCC and Member Updates/Upcoming Events:

Thursday, Feb. 9 from noon to 3 p.m. – MVCC Headshot Day

In need of a new headshot? We have partnered with MVCC member Panos Photography to offer 10-20 minute photoshoot appointments at the Montrose Chamber office to take your headshot. Visit bit.ly/MVCCHEADSHOTS2023 to reserve your spot.

Thursday, Feb. 23 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. – MVCC Dine Night Out at Giuseppe’s Pizzeria. Support local business and the new ownership at Giuseppe’s. Drop your receipt in the provided box or mention MVCC while ordering over the phone and 15% of your check will go toward the 2024 MVCC Scholarship Fund. Alcohol sales are not included in the 15%. Thank you in advance!

Wednesday, March 1 – Spring cleaning mixer with Home Again LA (time and location TBD, but this is going to be a fun one with a great organization.)

Sunday, April 30 from noon to 4 p.m. – 8th Annual Montrose Craft Beer Fest. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com. If you are a brewery or a local business interested in participating, showcasing your business or sponsoring our upcoming events, reach out to events.mvcc@gmail.com.

Special Acknowledgments:

Congratulations to Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio on celebrating 30 years in Montrose and welcome to Sugarbird Café!

Remember to shop local and we hope to see you at our upcoming events!

Molly Burke

MVCC Interim Executive Director