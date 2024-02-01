Embracing Community Spirit: MVCC’s Upcoming Events…

As spring approaches, the Montrose Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce (MVCC) is gearing up for two spectacular events that not only promise a good time but also play a pivotal role in funding the MVCC’s mission of giving back to the community.

The 9th Annual Montrose Craft Beer Fest and the 4th Annual MVCC Egg My Home are not just celebrations; they are fundraisers that fuel the MVCC’s ability to support local businesses and enact positive change within the community.

9th Annual Montrose Craft Beer Fest: Saturday April 7 from noon to 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Honolulu Avenue. Register (case sensitive) at bit.ly/CBF24.

The Montrose Craft Beer Fest, now in its ninth year, is more than just an opportunity to savor a diverse selection of craft beers. It stands as a testament to the MVCC’s commitment to supporting its local restaurant members. The event brings together the community in a celebration of flavors with local breweries showcasing their finest brews against the backdrop of live music and a vibrant atmosphere.

Beyond the enjoyment of craft beverages, the Montrose Craft Beer Fest serves a dual purpose as a fundraiser for the MVCC. The funds generated from this event directly contribute to the MVCC’s operational capabilities, enabling us to continue supporting local businesses/organizations and organizing events that bring the community together.

Sponsorship opportunities for the Montrose Craft Beer Fest are available, providing businesses with a unique chance to align themselves with community support. By becoming sponsors, businesses not only enhance their visibility but also contribute to the MVCC’s mission of fostering a thriving local business ecosystem.

4th Annual Easter MVCC Egg My Home: Easter morning, Sunday, March 31 at your home (eggs will be scattered on your lawn). To register (case sensitive) visit bit.ly/eggmyhome4.

The 4th Annual MVCC Egg My Home brings a delightful twist to the traditional Easter egg hunt. Families can enjoy a hassle-free Easter morning as candy and toy-filled eggs are delivered right to their doorsteps. More than a joyful celebration, this event serves as a heartwarming fundraiser for the MVCC.

In its fourth year, MVCC Egg My Home continues to spread Easter joy while generating essential funds for the MVCC’s community initiatives. The funds raised through this event empower the MVCC to support local businesses, contribute to community events and ensure that everyone, regardless of circumstance, can partake in the joy of Easter.

A special acknowledgement goes to our partners: the Glendale Police Dept., and the MVCC Egg My Home Montrose Bunny sponsor, and the YMCA of the Foothills for making this event possible for the fourth consecutive year. We also thank the many other sponsors who have already signed up to help us give away more than six Golden Lucky Eggs ($100-plus gift certificate to a local business) to randomly selected orders! Their support is integral to the success of this heartening fundraiser.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Supporting the Community, One Event at a Time

Businesses looking to make a positive impact in the community and elevate their brand visibility are invited to explore sponsorship opportunities for both the Montrose Craft Beer Fest and the MVCC Egg My Home. By becoming sponsors, businesses directly contribute to the MVCC’s mission of giving back to the community and supporting local businesses.

To learn more about available sponsorship packages, benefits and the positive impact your support will have on the community, reach out to mvcc@montrosechamber.org. The MVCC team is ready to provide detailed information and guide businesses through the process of becoming valued sponsors for these impactful fundraising events.

A Vibrant Community Calendar: Supporting MVCC’s Mission

As we look forward to these exciting fundraising events, the MVCC encourages community members to save the dates, consider sponsorship opportunities and join in the celebrations. The Montrose Craft Beer Fest and MVCC Egg My Home exemplify the MVCC’s dedication to creating meaningful experiences while making a difference in the community.

For a complete list of upcoming MVCC events and to stay updated on the latest community happenings, visit our website or follow us on social media. Together, let’s sip, savor, share joy and support the MVCC’s mission of giving back to the community we hold dear. Cheers to a vibrant and connected community!

Meet the newest business member of the MVCC:

The Hummingbird Nest – “The HummingBird Nest offers DIR Floortime® children’s therapy sessions and social skills group services.” http://thehummingbirdnest.org

Brandy Yi Photgraphy – “Across Los Angeles, she’s known for transforming ordinary moments into extraordinary memories. Whether it’s a family gathering, a styled personal shoot or capturing the magical bond between humans and their horses, Brandy Yi’s photography services are tailored to bring your vision to light in the most picturesque cities of California.” http://www.brandyyiphotography.com

Pedal – “Opening February 2024. Founder’s Membership: One month for $129. Working out in stylish, small, unintimidating spaces is just more fun than in huge gyms. While big gyms have their place, they’re just not for us. Keep it small. Keep it friendly. Keep it familiar. Keep it personal.” https://www.pedalspinstudio.com/montrose

Noa Health – “Acupuncture treatments work cumulatively to restore health. The number of sessions needed depends on the severity and duration of the complaint as well as the patient’s constitution and other factors.” http://www.noaheal.com

…and welcoming back renewing members:

La Musica Therapy – “LA Musica Therapy provides individualized and group-based music lessons and music therapy for individuals with special needs. Our mission is to promote wellness and a better quality life in people through safe and enjoyable clinical-based music lessons and music therapy interventions. All of our programs and services stay in compliance with The Certification Board For Music Therapist (CBMT) Code of Professional Practice; Standards, Policies and Procedures.” https://lamusicatherapy.com/

Nettechy – “A computer network consulting company that provides network design, installation and support, server and workstation support, network security, data recovery, hardware upgrades and software installations for small businesses in the San Fernando Valley.” http://www.nettechy.com

The Light Committee “The Light Committee offers headshot services for all people and professions throughout greater Los Angeles.” http://thelightcommittee.com

Joie De Vivre – “An independent boutique focused on sustainable living and eco-friendly shopping. Come dress up your life and find unique pieces created with a focus on sustainability.” https://jdvstyle.com/

Blizzfull – “Keep your brand all in one place. Easy on you. Easy on customers. With Blizzfull, your customers can order securely and seamlessly from your restaurant’s website or custom app.” http://www.blizzfull.com

MVCC and Member Updates/Upcoming Events:

On Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. ­– MVCC Business Mixer at Sparr Heights Estates, 2640 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.

On Thursday, Feb. 22 at noon – Grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for Gina Feeds, 3527. N. Verdugo Road in Glendale 91208.

On Thursday, March 21 at noon – Grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for Noa Health,

N. Verdugo Road in Glendale 91208.

On Sunday, March 31 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. – 4th Annual Easter MVCC Egg My Home – Let the MVCC help you with your egg hunt. Order candy/toy-filled (wrapped candies only) eggs to be delivered to your yard. Scattered not hidden. Or surprise your neighbors and friends in time for Easter morning fun! Our “Golden Egg” prizes are full of surprises this year. Will you wake up as one of our lucky winners? ORDER: bit.ly/eggmyhome4; order deadline: Monday, March 25; open to Montrose + La Crescenta + La Cañada + Glendale + Montrose + Tujunga

On Sunday, April 7 from noon to 4 p.m. – 9th Annual Montrose Craft Beer Fest 2024, 2200 Block of Honolulu Avenue.

For 2024 Easter and Montrose Craft Beer Fest sponsorship opportunities, email us at mvcc@montrosechamber.org.

Remember to shop local!