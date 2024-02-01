Bingo and More!

Did someone say “bingo!”? That was the question of the night on Saturday when more than a 120 folks came to the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall for a rousing night of bingo. And what a night it was!

The Chamber hosted an “historical bingo” and Charly Shelton shared some history of the early Crescenta Valley and the commerce in which it participated. Mia and her brother Mark, owners of Moo Moo Mia on Honolulu Avenue, brought their homemade vanilla ice cream and bottles of root beer and gave away root beer floats. Delicious food was served including pulled pork sandwiches, pizza, homemade cookies and Rice Krispy treats.

State Senator Anthony Portantino was even there. In addition to taking time from a very busy schedule to call the numbers for one of the games he presented the Chamber with a certificate of recognition. What an honor!

Of course the main focus of the night was the presentation of hundreds of dollars in prize money. Congratulations to the many winners who called out “bingo!”

The Chamber also raised thousands of dollars in sponsorship money. Overall, the board members who took part in the evening’s festivities (including honorary mayor Dwight Sityar, who was confirming the numbers on the winning cards, and our new board member Win Saw, who was selling tickets for the 50/50 drawing) were very pleased – and grateful – for the support shown the Chamber by the community.

Looking ahead, the Chamber is planning a ribbon cutting on Feb. 10 for LA Smile Orthodontics at 500 E. Colorado St. in Glendale. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., we’ll be on-site to welcome this new business – and new chamber member. It promises to be a great afternoon!

Then on Tuesday, Feb. 27 the Chamber will be having a networking mixer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fire House on the grounds of St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta (at Rosemont Avenue). This is a perfect way to get to know residential and business chamber members and find out how to support each other. The cost is $15 for chamber members, $20 for non-members. And for those who are sitting on the fence about becoming a member of the CV Chamber, consider this: When becoming a member at the mixer, the setup fee of $25 is waived and you get into the mixer for free – what a deal! So think about it.

In the meantime, the Chamber is excited about its plans to welcome new members, host mixers and the big event: the Hometown Country Fair coming on April 27 – so mark your calendars now!

Robin Goldsworthy, President

CV Chamber of Commerce

(818) 248-4957