People Making News

Aimee Janette Beck of La Crescenta earned a Master of Science degree in management: nonprofit and association management from the University of Maryland Global Campus in summer 2024.

Beck was one of more than 3,200 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the summer 2024 term.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 135 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland.

Kevin Taix of Glendale earned a Master of Science in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Taix was among approximately 1,720 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the summer 2024 semester.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers degrees in business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences, as well as professional development and K-12 programs for fostering success at every stage of life. Its more than 53,000 undergraduate and graduate students represent 54 U.S. states and territories and more than 143 countries. They study at the main campus in Atlanta, at instructional sites around the world, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

The University of Utah congratulates more than 2,800 students who were named to the summer 2024 dean’s list. Among them were Andrew Ignatian and Logan Woods of La Cañada Flintridge and Kylie Ray and Kathryn Saeva of La Crescenta.

To qualify, the students earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.

_______________________________