LCWC Holds Christmas Luncheon

Board members of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club enjoyed lunch at the Athenaeum at Caltech.
The La Crescenta Woman’s Club held its annual board Christmas luncheon at the beautifully decorated Athenaeum at Caltech on Dec. 4. It was a time to celebrate the club’s new presidents Mary Nolte and Carol Stein plus the board members that include vice presidents Betsy Mortimer, Dawna Berger and Denise Napiwocki, Treasurer Bob Mortimer and other board members Pam Mosher, Gwen Williams, Cindy Charles and Danette Erickson.

The club is planning its annual bingo on Jan. 25.

