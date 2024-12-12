DAR Hosted Holiday Lunch

Daughters of the American Revolution, Don Jose Verdugo Chapter, hosted its festive holiday luncheon on Friday, Dec. 6 at a private club in Glendale.

The guest speaker was local author and nationally known columnist Chris Erskine. As an editor at the LA Times, he was part of two Pulitzer Prize-winning teams. He is best known to readers for his weekly pieces on life in suburban Los Angeles.

Erskine’s latest book with co-author Steve Searles, “What The Bears Know,” takes the reader on a journey into the lives of these remarkable creatures and the world we share.

The DAR chapter meets the first Friday of each month. For more information, visit donjoseverdugo.californiadar.org.