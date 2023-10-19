Public Invited as History Comes Alive at Catalina Verdugo Adobe

The Don Jose Verdugo Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution invites the community to a dedication and historic re-enactment at the Catalina Verdugo Adobe at 2211 Bonita Drive in Glendale on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The community is encouraged to attend this first-ever opening of the Catalina Verdugo Adobe property, owned by the City of Glendale, to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. Street parking is available.

A 1:30 p.m. ceremony will include re-enactment of the 1847 meeting at this site of Don Jesus Pico and General Andres Pico, which established the separation of California from Mexico. An oak sapling donated by the Don Jose Verdugo Chapter to replace the original oak will be dedicated as well. The original Oak of Peace died in 1987.

There is no charge for the event, but $10 donations are encouraged for adults and will be used for further restoration phases of the Adobe property. Street tacos and beverages will be available. Family-friendly activities will also take place after the dedication ceremony including fall leaf sketching and pumpkin painting, live demonstrations of making masa for handmade tortillas and adobe-brick making, a scavenger hunt and period music and dancing.

Historic photos and information will be available telling the story of the Catalina Verdugo Adobe property, the Rancho San Rafael and the City of Glendale.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.