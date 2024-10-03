Ice Cream and More at FoR Annual Meeting

The Friends of Rockhaven had an ice cream social as the theme of its 10th annual meeting on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 21. Friends and neighbors enjoyed sundaes and floats and participated in a raffle to win prizes from Once Upon A Time, Union Jack’s Teas and much more. Girls Scouts Maia Vergara and Naiya Rothermund not only volunteered to serve ice cream, they also were awarded the It Takes A Woman honor for their efforts to get an historical interpretive sign in front of the Rockhaven Historic District.