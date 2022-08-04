Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez Rep Visits Verdugo Hills Family YMCA

On Monday, July 25, the Verdugo Hills Family YMCA welcomed Mary MacAdam, field deputy for Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, to its branch. CEO of YMCA of the Foothills Vince Iuculano gave her a tour of the facility and introduced her to team members and staff.

“It’s an honor to have a representative of the office visit our Y, especially this particular branch as it resides within the district Councilwoman Rodriguez serves,” said Iuculano. “The Y strives to partner with our community whenever possible. Councilwoman Rodriguez shares the YMCA of the Foothills’ passion for youth leadership and development, and we hope to partner with her offce in the future.”

MacAdam spent some time seeing the aquatic summer camp splashing into action at the pool. Adjacent to the premises is the Y’s Learning Tree Preschool where Iuculano introduced her to the preschool teachers and gave her a tour of the playground area. The two discussed a possible joint venture to come.

The mission of the YMCA of the Foothills is to organize, develop, finance, and conduct programs for an association of persons of all ages that will, by putting Christian principles into practice, enrich the quality of their lives spiritually, mentally, physically and socially. Individuals can support the cause by visiting ymcafoothills.org.

Provided by the Y