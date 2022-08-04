Adventist Health Glendale Recognized by CMS

Adventist Health Glendale has been recognized again as a top performer in quality and safety. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has awarded Adventist Health Glendale with its third consecutive five-star rating –the highest possible – through the Overall Hospital Star Ratings program.
According to Adventist Health Glendale president Alice Issai, “This award is very difficult to attain and is represented in a leading resource that consumers use to determine where they’ll seek care.”
When compared to other hospitals – in the Los Angeles area, California and across the nation – Adventist Health Glendale ranks among the very best:
- Of the 4,586 hospitals evaluated by CMS, just 11 hospitals in the greater Los Angeles area achieved this five-star rating
- Only 14% of hospitals nationwide and 11% in California have earned five stars