P.E.O. Glendale Chapter DJ Celebrates Remarkable 100th Anniversary

P.E.O. Glendale Chapter DJ, an organization dedicated to women’s education and empowerment, recently marked a historic occasion with its 100th anniversary celebration held at the Oakmont Country Club. Established on Feb. 25, 1924, Chapter DJ proudly became the fifth P.E.O. chapter in the Glendale Reciprocity Bureau, initially comprising eight pioneering charter members.

Lynne Dibble, president of Chapter DJ, extended a warm welcome to members alongside their spouses and guests. The event served as a poignant tribute to the century-long legacy and unwavering commitment of P.E.O. Chapter DJ in championing education and community service. Diane Potter and Vicky Voll presented a historical overview chronicling Chapter DJ’s journey spanning 10 decades of dedicated service.

Through its ongoing commitment to educational philanthropy, Chapter DJ has contributed money annually to state and international projects empowering countless women to pursue their educational dreams. Notably, Chapter DJ’s Evelyn Roberts Scholarship fund has been instrumental in supporting the academic pursuits of deserving students.

The celebration was further enriched with a musical performance by Ellie Choate, a member of Chapter DJ, and Gary Woodward, husband of member Jeanette Woodward. Choate’s virtuosity as a harpist has graced numerous arenas of music while Woodward’s mastery as a flutist has left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles musical landscape.

During the festivities, Chapter DJ paid tribute to its revered Golden Girls, Marlene Hitt and Pearl Wells, whose dedication has spanned over 50 years of membership. Additionally, recognition was extended to past presidents, including Ginger Dennis, Kathy Prosser, Marlene Hitt, Pearl Wells, Jeannie Flint, Patty Anderson, Diane Potter, Debbie Hinckley and current president Lynne Dibble for their exemplary leadership and tireless service.

P.E.O. stands as a beacon of philanthropy and empowerment by celebrating women’s progress, fostering educational pursuits through scholarships, grants, awards, and loans, and inspiring women to achieve their highest aspirations. Scholarships, open to both young women embarking on their collegiate journey and those returning to higher education after a hiatus, are a cornerstone of P.E.O.’s mission. Applicants need not have any affiliation with P.E.O. to apply.

More information is available at www.peocalifornia.com. Additionally, the sisterhood proudly supports Cottey College, a distinguished liberal arts institution for women in Missouri.

As P.E.O. Chapter DJ commemorates a century of dedication and commitment to empowering women through education, it remains poised to inspire generations to come.