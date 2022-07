The La Crescenta Woman’s Club held a shoe collection at its clubhouse on Sunday, July 10. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., donors stopped by the clubhouse and donated new or gently used women’s, men’s and children’s shoes that will be donated to the non-profit Soles4Souls. Soles4Souls will then distribute the shoes worldwide.

Since 2006, Soles4Shoes has distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries and the United States through disaster relief or supporting the homeless.

By Ruth SOWBY