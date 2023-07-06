Glendale Arts Turns 15, Moves to New Home

By Ruth SOWBY

For 15 years, Glendale Arts has met its mission – to connect artists and audiences. Over one million patrons have received arts and entertainment programming on stage and screen. The jewel in General Arts’ crown is the Alex Theatre, currently operated by the City of Glendale and SAS Entertainment Partners.

Since February 2022, the organization has added to its programming the Glendale International Film Festival and Solo Fest. Glendale Arts has also launched SCENE, a new membership program. Scene partners include the Antaeus Theatre, Laemmle Theatres and the Museum of Neon Art. Glendale Arts and its partners will provide discounts and pre-sale access.

Glendale Arts recently introduced its 2023-24 board of directors and its new Chair Marci DeSousa. Terming out is Immediate Past Chair Pam Elyea, having served the organization for 16 years.

Glendale Arts also announced its new home at ace/121 Gallery, an 800-square-foot art gallery in the center of Glendale at the ace/121 artist colony. The property and gallery space, located at 121 N. Kenwood St. in Glendale, opened in 2017.

Glendale Arts will operate and program ace/121 Gallery as a multidisciplinary venue, connecting artists and audiences by staging art exhibits, live performances, screenings, conversations, readings, classes, workshops and special events, receptions and parties. The Gallery will be open to the public and also available for rental use.

“We’re beyond thrilled to have Glendale Arts here to activate the Gallery with year-round exhibits, performances and events,” said Nancy Goodhart, chief operations officer of EngAGE, which curates arts-focused programs for ace/121 tenants. “Our residents at the colony and artists in the community and beyond are gaining a valuable resource and access to opportunities and experiences that Glendale Arts is uniquely positioned to offer.”

