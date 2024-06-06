Beyond the Finish Line – 34th Angel Gala Celebrates Record-Breaking Win

Cancer Support Community – Greater San Gabriel Valley (CSC) announced that its 34th annual Angel Gala raised a record-breaking $415,000 to fund its free programs for anyone impacted by cancer.

This year’s event, held on Sunday, May 19 at the historic Santa Anita Park, was aptly themed “Dapper Derby Soiree” and transported 350 guests to a bygone era with feather dancers, live swing music, swing dancers and horse racing. Attendees dazzled in their derby finest with many donning stylish hats, bowties and pearls, adding to the sophisticated and festive atmosphere.

The evening began with a VIP Race and Reception in honor of individual honorees Karen and Tom Capehart, followed by a popular Tack Room Speakeasy experience, gourmet appetizers and a silent auction that adorned the Chandelier Ballroom with unique opportunities and experiences. After the race and reception at sunset, guests indulged in dinner and enjoyed a program in the downstairs clubhouse led by master of ceremonies Lian Dolan, famous Pasadena author, podcaster, speaker and longtime supporter of Cancer Support Community.

Special guest Bill Plaschke, LA Times sports columnist and National Sports Media and California Hall of Fame member, made a notable appearance to honor Tom Capehart. Plaschke, who authored a moving article on Tom Capehart’s life and his determination to graduate from USC at the age of 85, highlighted the evening with his tribute.

The lifetime achievement honoree Marguerite Marsh was unable to attend, but her son Chris Marsh accepted the award on her behalf. In her speech, which was presented by Chris, she shared, “To the particular people whom I have worked with – who are the best – thank you for sticking with this slightly crazy woman that dreamed of building a Cancer Support Community. Thank you for helping to show friends, relatives, neighbors the goal of living with cancer successfully and to face the negative with humor, compassion and love.”

The Oak Tree Racing Association, the corporate honoree and corporate event sponsor, was celebrated for its generous support of Cancer Support Community. Oak Tree Racing Association hosted the fall thoroughbred race meet at Santa Anita from 1969 through 2012. From its founding and continuing today, Oak Tree Racing Association and Oak Tree Charitable Foundation have supported various horseracing related initiatives and local community organizations.

CSC selected USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center as this year’s healthcare partner honoree to celebrate its partnership with patients’ physicians and medical teams.

“A cancer diagnosis is devastating to anyone. While the doctors take care of the body, Cancer Support Community provides psychosocial support so that patients and their loved ones are fully supported in the cancer journey, wherever they may be – from newly diagnosed patients, to survivors, to those bereaved,” stated Alison Wong, Ph.D., Program and Clinical director.

Several government officials attended the gala, including Congresswoman Judy Chu, Savannah Moore from the Office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Arcadia mayor April Verlato, and former Duarte mayor Jody Schulz.

For more information, visit cancersupportsgv.org.