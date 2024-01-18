People Making News

Riley Center of La Crescenta was named to the Western Carolina University fall 2023 chancellor’s list.

Center was among more than 1,600 students to achieve this honor. To qualify for the chancellor’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.

As the westernmost institution in the University of North Carolina System, WCU attracts students from around the globe. Recognized as a top adventure college and surrounded by the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains, students can explore the region’s vast natural diversity through unrivaled experiential learning and recreational activities. Offering residential, hybrid and online programs for undergraduate and graduate degrees at its main campus in Cullowhee, WCU in Asheville located at Biltmore Park, and wherever students are through distance learning.

___________________________

James Cartnal of La Crescenta excelled during the fall 2023 semester at Hofstra University in Hampstead, New York, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the dean’s list. James’s major is sports media.

Hofstra University is a community of nearly 11,000 students dedicated to civic engagement, academic excellence and becoming leaders in their communities and their careers. Students can choose from approximately 175 undergraduate program options and 200 graduate program options in the liberal arts and sciences, education, health professions and human services, the Peter S. Kalikow School of Government, Public Policy and International Affairs, the Fred DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Science, the Frank G. Zarb School of Business, the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, the Maurice A. Deane School of Law, the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies, and the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

___________________________

Thea Stefan of La Canada Flintridge was named to the Miami University fall 2023 president’s list.

Miami University students ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall 2023 semester have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio.

Miami University has a student body of nearly 19,000.

___________________________

Gabrielle Xena Stanton of Sunland, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, was named a presidential scholar for the fall 2023 semester at Clarkson University in POTSDAM, New York.

Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

As a private, national research university, Clarkson is a leader in technological education and sustainable economic development through teaching, scholarship, research and innovation. Its main campus is located in Potsdam, New York and additional graduate program and research facilities in the New York Capital Region, Beacon, New York and New York City. Clarkson educates 4,300 students across 95 programs of study in engineering, business, the arts, education, sciences and health professions. Alumni earn salaries that are among the top 2.5% in the nation and realize accelerated career growth. One in five already leads as a CEO, senior executive or owner of a company.