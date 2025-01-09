AAUW Recognized

The Glendale Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has received a star in AAUW’s 2024 Five Star Program for excellent programs.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our members to advancing AAUW’s mission of gender equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research,” said Branch President Beverly Van Citters.

The AAUW Glendale Branch annually funds scholarships for young women enrolled at Glendale Unified School District high schools and Glendale Community College. Public meetings occur throughout the year and are open to the public. For information about membership, activities and meetings, please go to https://glendale-ca.aauw.net/.