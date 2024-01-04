LCF Community Center Partners with La Cañada Surf Soccer Club

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge (CCLCF) has partnered with La Cañada Surf to launch the LA Grassroots Soccer Program. This new program is designed to inspire, nurture, and elevate the passion for soccer among players of all skill levels between the ages of 9-12 years old. From mastering the basics to refining advanced techniques, the course is tailored to help players evolve their game at their own pace through structured training sessions. Participants will refine their soccer abilities while also learning essential life skills such as teamwork, leadership and sportsmanship.

“The LA Grassroots Soccer program will be bridging opportunities between AYSO, Coach Andy and club soccer,” said CCLCF Executive Director Betsy Ferguson. “We are thrilled to welcome the experienced and passionate professional coaches from La Cañada Surf to our team.”

Classes start on Jan. 8 and run from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays through Feb. 23. Players may register for one day a week for $210 or both days for $310. The cost includes a NIKE Surf training shirt and skills ball.

Parent company LA Surf is one of the leading youth soccer clubs in the country and has been a part of the La Cañada Flintridge community for over 20 years. Its mission is to connect players, families and soccer enthusiasts through various teams, events, tournaments, and community-building activities.

“We are thankful and excited for our new partnership with the La Cañada Community Center,” said Barry Ritson, executive director, La Cañada Surf. “We believe that aspiring soccer players should have access to the resources they need to succeed.”

For more information and to register for LA Grassroots Soccer visit cclcf.org or call (818) 790-4353.