The Lanterman House Open Applications for the Junior Docent Program

The Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation is inviting local seventh, eighth and ninth grade students to apply for its junior docent program. Students will learn about the history of the Lanterman family, the house and their community and share these details with visitors to the Lanterman House.

If accepted into the program, junior docents will attend three 90-minute training sessions at the Lanterman House during the spring 2025. Once trained, they can assist at community events as room docents. Students are asked to make a commitment of 10 volunteer hours for the program, but will be welcome to do more, depending on time and interest.

“We had seven students complete the inaugural junior docent program in 2024,” said Mary Lou Langedyke, president of the Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation Board. “The program was a resounding success and we’re looking forward to welcoming a new group of students.”

The local students who completed the 2024 junior docent program were Liam Anderson, Declan Conwell, Raffi Hovhannisyan, Max Kim, Ian Lee, Alex Lowry and Quinn Seltzer.

Students who attend a local school or who live in the 91011 zip code are eligible to apply for the 2025 program. They must fill out a short application, which can be found on the Lanterman House website at https://www.lantermanhouse.org.

Space is limited in the program, so students are advised to apply asap if interested.

The applications will close on Jan. 20, 2025 (or earlier if the program fills).