Rose Queen Chosen

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® has named Lindsay Charles as the 106th Rose Queen® at the recent announcement and coronation ceremony. The 2025 Tournament of Roses President Ed Morales made the announcement on the front steps of Tournament House in Pasadena.

The seven young ladies highlight the mosaic of backgrounds and cultures that define the Pasadena community and exemplify character, service and leadership modeled through their commitment to family, school and community.

Charles is a senior at Westridge School and lives in San Marino. She is the jumps captain of the school track and field team, co-president of Food Chain LA, co-lead of Green Guerrillas club, co-lead of Multicultural/ Multiracial Affinity, a member of Stemology for Kids and a previous volunteer at Huntington Hospital. Fluent in Mandarin, Charles enjoys gardening, neuroscience, hiking, journaling, drawing and collecting art. She plans to study environmental science or neuroscience at New York University, University of Michigan, Barnard College, Santa Clara University or the University of Washington, among others. She is the daughter of Mark and Martha Charles.

The Rose Queen and Rose Court are traditions of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, dating back to 1905 when Hallie Woods was selected as the first Rose Queen to ride in a horse-drawn carriage down Colorado Boulevard in the Rose Parade. From designing and making their own dresses in the early years, wearing pillbox hats in the ’60s to today’s gorgeous gowns, the celebrated history is a source of pride. The Queen and Court have flourished over the years, becoming an iconic symbol of the Rose Parade.

During the coronation ceremony, President Morales presented Rose Queen Lindsay Charles with a Mikimoto crown featuring more than 600 cultured pearls and six carats of diamonds.

The 2025 Rose Queen and the 2025 Rose Court will attend numerous community and media functions, serving as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community and the greater Los Angeles area. Each Rose Court member will receive a $7,500 educational scholarship from the Pasadena Tournament of Roses.

All are invited to experience the awe and wonder of the floats, bands and equestrian units of the 136th Rose Parade on Wednesday, Jan. 1.