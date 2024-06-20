Gearing Up for the Hometown Country Fair

By Mary O’KEEFE

The community is invited to the Hometown Country Fair on Saturday at Crescenta Valley Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. The event is hosted by the CV Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, J’s Maintenance, Crescenta Valley Water District, Animus Grappling, Bob Smith Toyota, YMCA of Foothills, Restokleen, ServPro of Crescenta Valley, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, LA Smile Orthodontics, Impact Foundation LA and CV Cares, CV Lions Club, Fresh Brothers Pizza in La Cañada Flintridge, Senator Anthony Portantino and Representative Judy Chu.

The event is a fun-filled day featuring inflatable toys, food trucks and lots of games. The Hometown Country Fair begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. and admission is free.

Local rock tribute band Radio Fyer will be performing on stage at the event.

Below is the day’s tentative schedule of events:

Tentative CV Chamber Hometown Fair 2024 Events

9:00 Welcome by CV Chamber President Robin Goldsworthy

Flag Salute – CVHS ROTC

National Anthem – CVHS Jessica Ju

CVHS Erin Blackley

9:30 CVHS Robotics Club robot demonstration

10:00 LA County Sheriff’s K9 demonstration

11:00 Impact Foundation/CV Cares NARCAN demonstration

11:30 Animus Grappling demonstration

12:00 Dog Costume Contest and Dog Tricks Contest

Sponsored by ServPro of Crescenta Valley, hosted by Kathryn Barger – 5th District Supervisor, and Tiffany Lau of ServPro

1:00 Kids Water Balloon Toss with First Responders

Egg-and-Spoon Race

Pie-Eating Contest

Sponsored by Animus Grappling

2:15 Rock N’ Roll with the band Radio Fyer

Plus various events and demos throughout the day.