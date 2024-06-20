Gearing Up for the Hometown Country Fair

By Mary O’KEEFE
The community is invited to the Hometown Country Fair on Saturday at Crescenta Valley Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. The event is hosted by the CV Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, J’s Maintenance, Crescenta Valley Water District, Animus Grappling, Bob Smith Toyota, YMCA of Foothills, Restokleen, ServPro of Crescenta Valley, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, LA Smile Orthodontics, Impact Foundation LA and CV Cares, CV Lions Club, Fresh Brothers Pizza in La Cañada Flintridge, Senator Anthony Portantino and Representative Judy Chu.
The event is a fun-filled day featuring inflatable toys, food trucks and lots of games. The Hometown Country Fair begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. and admission is free.
Local rock tribute band Radio Fyer will be performing on stage at the event.
Below is the day’s tentative schedule of events:
Tentative CV Chamber Hometown Fair 2024 Events
9:00 Welcome by CV Chamber President Robin Goldsworthy
Flag Salute – CVHS ROTC
National Anthem – CVHS Jessica Ju
CVHS Erin Blackley
9:30 CVHS Robotics Club robot demonstration
10:00 LA County Sheriff’s K9 demonstration
11:00 Impact Foundation/CV Cares NARCAN demonstration
11:30 Animus Grappling demonstration
12:00 Dog Costume Contest and Dog Tricks Contest
Sponsored by ServPro of Crescenta Valley, hosted by Kathryn Barger – 5th District Supervisor, and Tiffany Lau of ServPro
1:00 Kids Water Balloon Toss with First Responders
Egg-and-Spoon Race
Pie-Eating Contest
Sponsored by Animus Grappling
2:15 Rock N’ Roll with the band Radio Fyer
Plus various events and demos throughout the day.