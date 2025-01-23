LCPC Free Concert: “The Conductor’s Spellbook”

For those who ever wondered how the diverse instruments in the orchestra produced their unique sounds or wanted to know which musical instruments play faster or slower, higher or lower or who wanted to conduct a classical orchestra, the LCPC orchestra at La Cañada Presbyterian Church will attempt to answer those questions on Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. As part of its Ovations Art Series, LCPC will introduce the fundamentals of the orchestra at its next free concert “The Conductor’s Spellbook.” This concert is for children and adults who want to know more about how a musical orchestra works. The narrator and conductor review major concepts including the science of sound, vibration, frequency and musical moods based on dynamics and tempo, as well as instrument families, mechanics, ranges and even some “special powers!”

LCPC’s director of Music & Worship Arts, Jack Lantz, explained: “‘The Conductor’s Spellbook’ tells the magical story of Tony Stradivarius. During a field trip to the symphony, young Tony finds a powerful book of spells and uses it to control the orchestra. Narrated by Kathy Purdy, ‘The Conductor’s Spellbook’ is an exciting and interactive concert experience that introduces audiences to music, orchestra instruments and even conducting. The work includes extensive musical special effects and is perfect for a family concert for parents and children of all ages.”

The concert will be held in the LCPC sanctuary at 626 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada. There is no charge for admission (freewill offering accepted). Prior to the concert, at 1:30 p.m. LCPC’s director of Music & Worship Arts, Jack Lantz, will introduce the instruments of the orchestra and explain how he will conduct the concert. After the concert, the audience will have an opportunity to meet the musicians and see the instruments up close.

For further information, call the church office at (818) 790-6708 or visit lacanadapc.org.