Knott’s Merry Farm Returns

By Charly SHELTON

Knott’s Merry Farm has once again transformed the park into a festive wonderland, inviting guests to celebrate the holidays with warmth, light and plenty of joy. Running now through Jan. 5 this year’s event blends fan-favorite traditions with new experiences, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy during this magical season.

This event, as with most winter holiday events, really comes alive after dark. As dusk falls, the park becomes a holiday haven. In Calico Park, the new ’Tis the Season Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off the night – daily. The iconic giant Christmas tree is brought to life in a dazzling display of twinkling lights set to the sound of carols and festive music. The ceremony is complete with performances by dancers, singers and even Snoopy, creating a festive holiday moment that sets the holly jolly tone for the evening.

In Ghost Town, the Snow and Glow experience brings thousands of synchronized lights to the historic streets set to music from “Home Alone,” which works beautifully with the gentle “snowfall” of genuine Southern California soap bubbles. The soft glow of holiday lights paired with the gentle fall of “snoap” creates a picture-perfect scene that is straight holiday magic and perfect for shooting a wintery family photo without having to travel somewhere with actual weather.

Of course, no trip to Knott’s Merry Farm is complete without indulging in the park’s incredible holiday food offerings. As always, Knott’s culinary team has really tried to capture the festive spirit in every bite. Guests can savor holiday classics like a glazed ham, cheese and cranberry aioli sandwich or turkey balls with mashed potatoes, gravy, and crispy Brussels sprouts. Or for those looking to explore less traditional fare, there’s the indulgent Philly cheesesteak loaded tater tots, chorizo-mushroom-Alfredo ravioli, or birria pizza. But for my perfect plate I went for a bit of both.

For the experimental entry, my pick is the loaded maple waffle fries with bacon and cheese. Imagine a maple donut, but swap the fried dough for a pile of waffle fries topped with bacon and cheese chunks. It’s like a donut poutine … and it’s one of the best foods I’ve ever had. I finished the whole box and, while I did regret it afterward for a day or two, in the moment I was in heaven.

And for the traditional entry, my vote goes to the fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies at Santa’s Christmas Cabin. The booth has ovens behind the counter so the cookies are literally fresh baked within seconds of being delivered. Out of the oven, onto a plate and into my hands in under 30 seconds. Sharing a classic delicious chocolate chip cookie while waiting in line for my son to see Santa is the best holiday experience one can have.

Whether it’s the traditional flavors or the new exciting dishes that are calling to you, there’s no shortage of culinary delights to keep guests fueled for the festivities.

Knott’s Merry Farm is a celebration of the holiday season at its best where tradition meets creativity in the most joyful way. From the spectacle of the tree lighting to the serene snoapfall in Ghost Town to the bevy of incredible seasonal dishes throughout the park, Knott’s Merry Farm has made an event that embraces everything magical about this time of year. On now through Jan 5, visit Knotts.com for more info.