Remembering Those Who Served: Veterans Day

Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. It is a day to honor those who have served as well as those who still actively serve in the military.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Veterans Day, which was once called Armistice Day, was proclaimed by President Woodrow Wilson on Nov. 11, 1919. This was a day set aside to honor returning veterans from World War I, which ended in 1918.

It is important to remember the condition of the nation at the end of WWI. This was known as “The Great War” and was the “war to end all wars;” of course that was not the case. WWI lasted for four years and pitted Germany, Austria-Hungary, Bulgaria and the Ottoman Empire against Great Britain, France, Russia, Italy, Romania, Canada, Japan and the U.S.

Weaponry used at the time was new. It included chemical warfare like chlorine, phosgene and mustard gas. The results were devastating. The U.S. wanted to do something to remember its veterans when the devastating World War was over and its fighting men returned home.

In 1954 Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day and today America continues to honor veterans on Nov. 11.

In the Crescenta Valley there are a group of veterans that continues to support their country and their community through service in the American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1614.

This Nov. 11, like in years past, the veterans will be hosting a ceremony at Two Strike Park that will begin at 8 a.m.

The American Legion was actually founded the same year Armistice Day was declared. This veterans organization worked to secure benefits, like the GI Bill, and establish the Veterans Administration health care system.

“It’s like the squeaky wheel gets the grease,” said Victor Bustillos, retired U.S. Marine Corps and American Legion Post 288 master of ceremonies for the Veterans Day ceremony. “The American Legion advocates for all veterans in [Washington, DC] and locally. We provide veterans connection for services for things they might need and to help them navigate them through the Dept. of Veteran Affairs.”

After a person leaves the military a lot of times they just concentrate on getting back to civilian life and often don’t realize the benefits that are available to them.

“I think sometimes [veterans] are not aware of what they are entitled to,” Bustillos added. “New laws are happening all the time.”

The VFW is even older than the American Legion and can trace its history back to 1899 and to the Spanish American War.

Both organizations foster camaraderie among veterans. That camaraderie is what U.S. Army Sgt. First Class E-7 Wayne Cabrales, active duty, felt when he was honored at the monthly Saturday breakfast at Post 288/Post 1614.

“[American Legion] offers a lot of good services and have a great sense of community for veterans and is a great place to connect with [other military/veterans],” Cabrales said.

Cabrales is presently stationed in Virginia and is an aircraft components repair supervisor. He has been deployed several times to different areas including Iraq and Afghanistan and multiple European countries.

He and his friend René Pardon had talked about joining the military when they got out of high school but then both went into the private sector.

“But [we] didn’t find any purpose in what we were doing, so we joined the military,” he said.

Pardon is now serving as a reserve officer and works for Boeing. Cabrales does not know exactly how long he will make the military his career but would like to stay for his 20-year mark.

“I [joined] to serve my country and to find a purpose … to be a part of something bigger,” he said of why he joined, and why he stays, with the U.S. Army.

He said his service has been rewarding in all aspects and has given him opportunities to travel.

Cabrales and Pardon, who was also honored at the breakfast, have joined the American Legion Post 288 and VFW 1618.

The breakfast each month is only one outreach event veterans do for their community. The veterans from Post 288 and Post 1614 also support various organizations through volunteering. Prom Plus, the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the CV Town Council, Operation Gratitude, Glendale Unified School District and CV High School JROTC are just some of the organizations they have served. Their service continues but they need more veterans to join their Posts.

Historically veterans do not join the VFW and American Legion immediately after they return from serving in the military; many times they wait until they need services. However, it is important for veterans to join before they need that help.

“[The American Legion Post 288] gives me the opportunity to be of service to the community. We have the breakfast once a month and I am glad to help with that,” said Bustillos. “I enjoy being in the company of other veterans.”

Members of the VFW and the American Legion also remember that when they serve they leave their families behind. So the veterans invite the family of veterans to the breakfasts as well.

Cabrales’ dad Sonny was on hand for the October breakfast. He is also the owner of Harmony Farms in La Crescenta and a consistent supporter of the veteran community.

“It is amazing having that support back home,” Cabrales said of his dad and family. “The feeling and the knowledge that people do care is honestly one of the best feelings.”

Veterans who are interested in joining the American Legion Post 288 or VFW Post 1614 should contact Mike Baldwin at mhbaldwin1960@sbcglobal.net or Lynn McGinnis at mcginnix@aol.com.

The Veterans Day ceremony will be a free event held at 8 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. in La Crescenta.