Preliminary Election Results are In

By Mary O’KEEFE
Donald Trump has won the U.S. presidency. The polls showed the race as having razor thin margins; however, in the end Mr. Trump was the projected winner of several of the battleground states including Pennsylvania and Georgia.
During an acceptance speech given at about 3:46 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump called his win the “greatest political movement of all time.” He thanked the American people for being elected as the 47th, and the 45th, President.
“This will truly be the golden age of America,” he told his supporters.
In Los Angeles County, 45.99% of eligible voters cast a ballot; 68.52% of those were vote-by-mail and 36.48% were from vote center ballots.
Below are LA County preliminary voting results as of 3:46 a.m. on Nov. 6. It is important to note these are only preliminary results. According to state law, county election officials are required to report final official results for presidential electors to the Secretary of State by Dec. 3; all other state contests by Dec. 6. Results will be certified by the State of California by Dec. 13.
In LA County Kamala Harris earned 63.01% of the vote, Donald Trump earned 34.24%; the statewide results were Kamala Harris 57.3% and Donald Trump 40.1%.
U.S. State Senator Full Term: Steve Garvey has conceded and Adam Schiff has accepted
LA County Results
Adam Schiff – 63.49%
Steve Garvey – 36.51%
State Results
Adam Schiff – 57.3%
Steve Garvey – 42.7%
U.S. State Senator – Short Term
LA County Results
Adam Schiff – 63.23%
Steve Garvey – 36.77%
State Results
Adam Schiff – 57.2%
Steve Garvey – 42.8%
U.S. Representatives:
28th District
Judy Chu – 66.42%
April Verlato – 33.58%
30th District
Laura Friedman – 66.87%
Alex Balekian – 32.13%
California State Senator 25th District
Sasha Renée Pérez – 59.23%
Elizabeth Wong Ahlers – 40.77%
California State Assembly 44th District
Nick Schultz – 64.57%
Tony Rodriguez – 35.43%
District Attorney
Nathan Hochman – 61.46%
George Gascón – 38.54%
Crescenta Valley Water District Board Member (two seats open)
Jennifer Valdez – 45.53%
Sharon Raghavachary – 27.44%
Alec Hyeler – 27.03%
La Cañada Unified School Board Governing Board Member – (two seats open)
Caroline Que Anderson – 39.08%
Josh Epstein – 37.69%
Jin K. Hymers – 23.23%
Measure GCC – Glendale Community College District Special Election
Yes – 67.43%
No – 32.57%
Measure X-Glendale Unified School District -La Cañada Unified School District
To permanently transfer certain territory from GUSD to LCUSD (Sagebrush Transfer)
Yes – 92.03%
No – 7.97%
Burbank City General Municipal Election
City Council (two seats open)
Konstantine Anthony – 22.51%
Chris Rizzotti – 20.01%
Judie Wilke – 19.89%
Burbank Unified Governing Board
Trustee Area No. 1
Laurette Cano – 59.02%
Thomas Crowther – 40.98%
Trustee Area No. 5
Armond Aghakhanian – 59.01%
Annie Markarian – 40.99%
Burbank Unified School District Special Election – Measure ABC
Yes – 61.75%
No – 38.25%
Measures:
County Measure A – Homelessness service and affordable housing ordinance
Yes – 55.74%
No – 44.26%
County Measure G – Proposed county charter amendment, LA County government structure, ethics and accountability
Yes – 50.27%
No – 49.73%
County Measure E – Fire Protection special tax measure
Yes – 53.40%
No – 46.60%
State Measure 2 – Authorizes Bonds for Public School and Community College Facilities
LA County Results Statewide Results
Yes – 59.88% Yes – 56.8%
No – 40.12% No—43.2%
State Measure 3 – Constitutional Right to Marriage
LA County Results Statewide Results
Yes – 64.14% Yes – 61.3%
No – 35.86% No – 38.7%
State Measure 4 – Authorizes Bonds for Safe Drinking Water, Wildfire Prevention and Protecting Communities and Natural Lands from Climate Risks
LA County Results Statewide Results
Yes – 62.26% Yes – 57.9%
No – 37.74% No – 42.1%
State Measure 5 – Allows Local Bonds for Affordable Housing and Public Infrastructure
LA County Results Statewide Results
Yes – 49.23% Yes – 43.6%
No – 50.77% No – 56.4%
State Measure 6 – Eliminates Constitutional Provision Allowing Involuntary Servitude for Incarcerated Persons
LA County Results Statewide Results
Yes – 52.14% Yes – 45.2%
No – 47.86% No – 54.8%
State Measure 32—Raises Minimum Wage
LA County Results Statewide Results
Yes – 52.29% Yes – 48.0%
No – 47.71% No – 52.0%
State Measure 33 – Expands Local Government’s’ Authority to Enact Rent Control on Residential Property
LA County Results Statewide Results
Yes – 42.45% Yes – 38.3%
No – 57.55% No – 61.7%
State Measure 34—Restricts Spending of Prescription Drug Revenues by Certain Health Care Providers
LA County Results Statewide Results
Yes – 47.63% Yes – 51.4%
No – 52.37% No – 48.6%
State Measure 35—Provides Permanent Funding for Medi-Cal Health Care Services
LA County Results Statewide Results
Yes – 65.41% Yes – 66.8%
No – 34.59% No – 33.2%
State Measure 36—Allows Felony Charges and Increases Sentences fro Certain Drug and Theft Crimes
LA County Results Statewide Results
Yes – 66.46% Yes – 70.4%
No – 33. 54% No – 29.6%