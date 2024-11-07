Preliminary Election Results are In

By Mary O’KEEFE

Donald Trump has won the U.S. presidency. The polls showed the race as having razor thin margins; however, in the end Mr. Trump was the projected winner of several of the battleground states including Pennsylvania and Georgia.

During an acceptance speech given at about 3:46 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump called his win the “greatest political movement of all time.” He thanked the American people for being elected as the 47th, and the 45th, President.

“This will truly be the golden age of America,” he told his supporters.

In Los Angeles County, 45.99% of eligible voters cast a ballot; 68.52% of those were vote-by-mail and 36.48% were from vote center ballots.

Below are LA County preliminary voting results as of 3:46 a.m. on Nov. 6. It is important to note these are only preliminary results. According to state law, county election officials are required to report final official results for presidential electors to the Secretary of State by Dec. 3; all other state contests by Dec. 6. Results will be certified by the State of California by Dec. 13.

In LA County Kamala Harris earned 63.01% of the vote, Donald Trump earned 34.24%; the statewide results were Kamala Harris 57.3% and Donald Trump 40.1%.

U.S. State Senator Full Term: Steve Garvey has conceded and Adam Schiff has accepted

LA County Results

Adam Schiff – 63.49%

Steve Garvey – 36.51%

State Results

Adam Schiff ­– 57.3%

Steve Garvey – 42.7%

U.S. State Senator – Short Term

LA County Results

Adam Schiff – 63.23%

Steve Garvey – 36.77%

State Results



Adam Schiff – 57.2%

Steve Garvey – 42.8%

U.S. Representatives:

28th District

Judy Chu – 66.42%

April Verlato – 33.58%

30th District

Laura Friedman – 66.87%

Alex Balekian – 32.13%

California State Senator 25th District

Sasha Renée Pérez – 59.23%

Elizabeth Wong Ahlers – 40.77%

California State Assembly 44th District

Nick Schultz – 64.57%

Tony Rodriguez – 35.43%

District Attorney

Nathan Hochman – 61.46%

George Gascón – 38.54%

Crescenta Valley Water District Board Member (two seats open)

Jennifer Valdez – 45.53%

Sharon Raghavachary – 27.44%

Alec Hyeler – 27.03%

La Cañada Unified School Board Governing Board Member – (two seats open)

Caroline Que Anderson – 39.08%

Josh Epstein – 37.69%

Jin K. Hymers – 23.23%

Measure GCC – Glendale Community College District Special Election

Yes – 67.43%

No – 32.57%

Measure X-Glendale Unified School District -La Cañada Unified School District

To permanently transfer certain territory from GUSD to LCUSD (Sagebrush Transfer)

Yes – 92.03%

No – 7.97%

Burbank City General Municipal Election

City Council (two seats open)

Konstantine Anthony – 22.51%

Chris Rizzotti – 20.01%

Judie Wilke – 19.89%

Burbank Unified Governing Board

Trustee Area No. 1

Laurette Cano – 59.02%

Thomas Crowther – 40.98%

Trustee Area No. 5

Armond Aghakhanian – 59.01%

Annie Markarian – 40.99%

Burbank Unified School District Special Election – Measure ABC

Yes – 61.75%

No – 38.25%

Measures:

County Measure A – Homelessness service and affordable housing ordinance

Yes – 55.74%

No – 44.26%

County Measure G – Proposed county charter amendment, LA County government structure, ethics and accountability

Yes – 50.27%

No – 49.73%

County Measure E – Fire Protection special tax measure

Yes – 53.40%

No – 46.60%

State Measure 2 – Authorizes Bonds for Public School and Community College Facilities

LA County Results Statewide Results

Yes – 59.88% Yes – 56.8%

No – 40.12% No—43.2%

State Measure 3 – Constitutional Right to Marriage

LA County Results Statewide Results

Yes – 64.14% Yes – 61.3%

No – 35.86% No – 38.7%

State Measure 4 – Authorizes Bonds for Safe Drinking Water, Wildfire Prevention and Protecting Communities and Natural Lands from Climate Risks

LA County Results Statewide Results

Yes – 62.26% Yes – 57.9%

No – 37.74% No – 42.1%

State Measure 5 – Allows Local Bonds for Affordable Housing and Public Infrastructure

LA County Results Statewide Results

Yes – 49.23% Yes – 43.6%

No – 50.77% No – 56.4%

State Measure 6 – Eliminates Constitutional Provision Allowing Involuntary Servitude for Incarcerated Persons

LA County Results Statewide Results

Yes – 52.14% Yes – 45.2%

No – 47.86% No – 54.8%

State Measure 32—Raises Minimum Wage

LA County Results Statewide Results

Yes – 52.29% Yes – 48.0%

No – 47.71% No – 52.0%

State Measure 33 – Expands Local Government’s’ Authority to Enact Rent Control on Residential Property

LA County Results Statewide Results

Yes – 42.45% Yes – 38.3%

No – 57.55% No – 61.7%

State Measure 34—Restricts Spending of Prescription Drug Revenues by Certain Health Care Providers

LA County Results Statewide Results

Yes – 47.63% Yes – 51.4%

No – 52.37% No – 48.6%

State Measure 35—Provides Permanent Funding for Medi-Cal Health Care Services

LA County Results Statewide Results

Yes – 65.41% Yes – 66.8%

No – 34.59% No – 33.2%

State Measure 36—Allows Felony Charges and Increases Sentences fro Certain Drug and Theft Crimes

LA County Results Statewide Results

Yes – 66.46% Yes – 70.4%

No – 33. 54% No – 29.6%