Local Veterans Support Operation Gratitude

By Mary O’KEEFE

On Oct. 23, members of American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614 participated in a “packing day” at Operation Gratitude. Operation Gratitude provides opportunities for people to express their gratitude to military personnel and first responders for the work they do.

According to its website, “Since 2003, with the help of its nationwide network of volunteers, [Operation Gratitude] has sent a total of 4 million care packages containing carefully chosen items meant to boost the morale and resilience of service members and give them warm reminders of home. Today [Operation Gratitude] sends up to 200,000 care packages per year, and is committed to growing that number to over 1 million per year by 2027.”

This was the second year that veterans from the local American Legion and VFW partnered with members of the Military Order of the World Wars in Operation Gratitude. The veterans traveled to Chatsworth where Operation Gratitude is located.

In addition, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution also took part in packing day. Veteran Lynn McGinnis requested a large box full of Operation Gratitude boxes that will be distributed to veterans in local retirement facilities.

American Legion Post 288 and VFW 1614 members also asked for cards to be donated so notes could be written for deployed service members. Many cards were received and the veterans were able to add them to the care packages.