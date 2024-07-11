Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could Sell Off Local Stores

By Mary O’KEEFE

As if going to your local grocery store is not enough of an exercise in economic frustration, now comes word of a possible mega merger and local stores being sold.

Kroger Company, which includes Ralphs supermarket, proposed a major merger with Albertsons Companies.

In February the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued to block this proposed supermarket merger, which would be the largest in U.S. history. The FTC alleges Kroger’s $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons is anticompetitive.

“The FTC charges that the proposed deal will eliminate fierce competition between Kroger and Albertsons, leading to higher prices for groceries and other essential household items for millions of Americans. The loss of competition will also lead to lower quality products and services, while also narrowing consumers’ choices for where to shop for groceries. For thousands of grocery store workers, Kroger’s proposed acquisition of Albertsons would immediately erase aggressive competition for workers, threatening the ability of employees to secure higher wages, better benefits, and improved working conditions,” according to the FTC statement in February.

This week Kroger Co. released the full list of stores, distribution centers and plants it is planning to divest in an effort to secure regulatory approval for the proposed merger.

According to Bloomberg, the companies have started notifying staff at the affected locations.

In an email from Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s CEO, impacted workers will become employees of C&S Wholesale Grocers after the transaction closes, and will remain as Kroger and Albertsons staff until then. C&S has committed to transferring pay and health plans and assuming all collective bargaining agreements, according to Bloomberg.

Kroger and Albertsons released a list this week of 579 stores to be sold off to C&S Wholesale Grocers; 63 are in California and most of those are in Southern California. Several stores are in the Crescenta Valley including Vons at 3233 Foothill Blvd. and 2039 Verdugo Blvd., and Vons at 7789 Foothill Blvd. in Tujunga and 301 N. Pass Ave. in Burbank.

Eight states and Washington, D.C., as well as the FTC, have filed separate lawsuits to block Kroger’s merger in federal court.

United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) unions 7, 324, 400, 770 and 3000 released a joint statement in response to the Kroger Albertsons release of the store divestiture list: “[This week’s] announcement changes nothing. The merger is not a done deal, far from it. We remain focused on stopping the proposed mega-merger for the same reasons we have stated since it was first announced over 20 months ago – because we know it would harm workers, it would harm shoppers, it would harm suppliers and communities, and it is illegal. The merger proposal was rejected in January and February by the attorneys general from the states of Colorado and Washington and the Federal Trade Commission. We applaud their actions. They have been in possession of this proposed divestiture list, made public [this week] by the companies, for months and that did not change their opposition to the proposed merger. These legal challenges to the proposed merger are moving forward with hearings beginning at the end of July and scheduled to go through September.”

The FTC’s administrative hearing for this case will start on July 31, said an FTC spokeswoman.

“This case is ongoing litigation,” she said. “People should not read into it as a ‘done deal.’”

California stores that would be sold off in the proposed merger: