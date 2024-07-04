Congratulating The Finest 2024

From left are Dr. Scott Beeve, Dr. Greg Beeve, Dr. JD Speas and Romeo Rahman

CV Weekly held a celebration at St. Luke’s of the Mountains on Thursday, June 27 to honor the winners of The Finest.

CV Weekly sales professional Lisa Stanners, in black left, talks to guest Kat Carona-Pilgram at The Finest party.

The June 27 event celebrated the return of The Finest, which was postponed for five years due to the COVID pandemic. The Finest are chosen by the tallying of ballots received in person and online by readers of Crescenta Valley Weekly. The Finest gives a voice to readers who want to share those who excel in business and service.

The Finest magazine, which was distributed in the June 27 issue of the Crescenta Valley Weekly, introduces the community to the winners and showcases why they were voted The Finest.

This year’s Finest will be on the CV Weekly website soon; previous issues are already available online at www.cvweekly.com.

Sandy and Mike Kobeissi from Kobeissi Properties, voted Finest Real Estate Company.
Ryan Lopez and Steve Elliott on the C shift at Station 28, voted Finest Fire Station.
CV WeeklyPublisher Robin Goldsworthy says hello to guests at The Finest party held at St. Luke’s of the Mountains.
From the YMCA Kat Carona-Pilgram with CV Weekly sales diva Sonya Marquez.
Kelly Sinagh from Divina Cucina, voted Finest Italian Restaurant, with publisher Robin Goldsworthy.
CV Weekly publisher Robin Goldsworthy with office manager Rachelle Miller.

