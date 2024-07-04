Congratulating The Finest 2024

CV Weekly held a celebration at St. Luke’s of the Mountains on Thursday, June 27 to honor the winners of The Finest.

The June 27 event celebrated the return of The Finest, which was postponed for five years due to the COVID pandemic. The Finest are chosen by the tallying of ballots received in person and online by readers of Crescenta Valley Weekly. The Finest gives a voice to readers who want to share those who excel in business and service.

The Finest magazine, which was distributed in the June 27 issue of the Crescenta Valley Weekly, introduces the community to the winners and showcases why they were voted The Finest.

This year’s Finest will be on the CV Weekly website soon; previous issues are already available online at www.cvweekly.com.