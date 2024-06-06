Scene in LA

By Steve ZALL and Sid FISH

June 2024

Our local theaters have lots of new offerings. It’s time to treat yourself to the magic of live theater by going to see a show!

COVID protocols continue to be dictated by each individual venue, so bring a facemask to wear during the show in case the venue requires it. It’s a good idea to check with the theater before attending a show to find out what is their current policy.

The information presented in this column is the latest available at the time of printing; however, it should be verified with the theater before making definite plans.

Here are the shows that have announced opening dates for this month or are already running:

Opening

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” is a gloriously magical love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy® Award winner Alan Menken, this perfect-for-the-whole family, fishy-fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Written by Doug Wright, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and directed by Glenn Casale, it runs through June 23 at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts in La Mirada. For tickets, call (562) 944-9801 or visit www.LaMiradaTheatre.com.

“Frida – Stroke of Passion: The Immersive Experience” The play begins on July 7, 1954 – Frida’s 47th birthday. She will die exactly one week later. The narrative will explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death. (There is an official account of her cause of death, but how did she die really?) This is not all, however. It is the story of a woman living as vibrantly as she can despite dwindling health and a world of pain. She attempted to continue painting. Partially anesthetized by a mixture of tequila and painkillers, she is visited by many lovers, male and female, singer Chavela Vargas, movie star Maria Felix, Communist politician Leon Trotsky, entertainer Josephine Baker, Cuban spy Teresa Proenza, photographer Tina Modotti, and Frida’s husband, painter and muralist Diego Rivera. Some are physically present in her room; others are recreated and present in her vivid memory. The relationship between Frida and Diego is deeply complex. Diego is incapable of sexual monogamy, so much so that he practically pushes Frida into the arms of other lovers. Yet their emotional attachment to each other is surpassingly deep and a thing of wonder.

Written by Odalys Nanin and directed by Corky Dominguez, it runs through June 23 at the Casa 0101 Theater in Los Angeles. For tickets, visit www.machatheatre.org.

“The Winter’s Tale” Containing one of Shakespeare’s most famous stage directions (“Exit, pursued by a bear”), “The Winter’s Tale” is a tragedy in its first third and a comic pastoral in its second, then finally resolves itself in romance. In a jealous rage, King Leontes (Aaron Hendry) falsely accuses his wife Hermione (Willow Geer) of adultery with his best friend King Polixenes (Max Lawrence). Their baby daughter Perdita (Sophia Dawson), cast out to die, is adopted by an old shepherd (Earnestine Phillips) and secretly grows up in Polixenes’ kingdom as a shepherdess. When Polixenes discovers that his son (Christian Jordan Smith) has fallen in love with Perdita, he forbids their marriage and the lovers flee. Through the inadvertent help of a comic pickpocket (Gerald C. Rivers), a clown (Daniel Ramirez) and two shepherdesses (Aubrey Sage and Liza Rash), the lovers and their parents are reunited and old wounds are healed through the forgiving power of love.

Written by William Shakespeare and directed by Ellen Geer, it runs through September 30 at the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum in Topanga. For tickets, call (310) 455-3723 or visit www.theatricum.com.

“Holmes & Watson” Prepare yourself for a fast-paced, thrilling and suspenseful story that will keep the audience guessing until its final moments. In this worthwhile addition to the Sherlock Holmes canon, there are more twists and turns than a rollercoaster! The legendary Sherlock Holmes is dead. Or so it is assumed. When a telegram arrives informing his loyal companion Dr. Watson that there are three men who each claim to be Holmes, it’s left up to the famous sidekick to take on the case and try to discover if one of the mad men is actually the real Sherlock Holmes.

Written by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by David Ellenstein, it runs through June 16 at the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach. For tickets, call (949) 497-2787 or visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Shakespeare’s most entertaining and beguiling comedy, Theatricum audiences insist on its return every summer. Once again, the venue’s wooded stage will morph into the enchanted woods of Athens where mortal lovers chase and are chased, players prepare, and fairies make magical mischief.

Written by William Shakespeare and directed by Willow Geer, it runs through Sept. 23 at the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum in Topanga Canyon. For tickets, call (310) 455-3723 or visit www.theatricum.com.

“The Batette Follies of 1939” This latest parody follows the revue format seamlessly blending vintage aesthetics with contemporary flair. It showcases characters from the Dark Knight universe incorporating live music, dance, burlesque, cabaret and circus, all infused with his subversive take on pop culture. Attendees must be 18-years or older to enter.

Written and directed by Russall S. Beattie, it runs today, June 6 through July 14 at the Montalbán Theatre in Hollywood. For tickets, visit www.batettefollies1939.com.

“Duran DurAntony & Cleopatra” Watch the award-winning Troubies come undone as a twisted tale of love, lust and sharp objects is told where the Rio Grande becomes the Nile in Troubadour Theater Company’s latest world premiere musical comedy event.

Written and directed by Matt Walker, it runs today, June 6 through June 16 at the Colony Theatre in Burbank. For tickets, call 818-558-7000 or visit www.troubie.com.

“Across Time: Love and Humanity During War” Drawing from the rich and complicated tapestry of military history, the correspondences between those deployed and those at home serve as the inspiration behind this original theatrical production. These letters, spanning from past wars and conflicts such as the Civil War to Operation Freedom’s Sentinel (1 January 2015 to 30 August 2021) provide a poignant window into the hopes, fears and observations from those who served. It is an original theatrical production inspired by letters from past wars and conflicts that provide a poignant window into the hopes, fears and experiences of those who served. Through this live performance, audiences will witness the myriad of humanity encapsulated in these historical letters, original plays and monologues written by living veterans of the United States Armed Forces. This production offers a unique and complex perspective on the human aspect of war, spanning from the Civil War to the beginning of The War on Terror. The intent of this production is to give voice to veterans who have experienced war as well as to show how the different wars affected and continue to affect their relationship to the military. In addition, it is the hope that the audience will gain new understanding about veterans and what it means to serve in uniform.

Written by Leilani Squire and Bryan Caldwell, and directed by Douglas Gabrielle, it runs June 7 through June 16 at the Blue Door in Culver City. For tickets, visit www.bluedoorculver.com.

“The Ghee Ghee Pik” Inspired by actual events, the play is a fascinating story of what can happen when AI technology is implanted in the human brain.

Written by Suzy London and directed by Kathleen Delaney, it runs June 13 through July 14 at the Lonny Chapman Theatre – Upstairs Stage in North Hollywood. For tickets, call (818) 763-5990 or visit www.thegrouprep.com.

“Cabaret” In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close a garish master of ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, “Cabaret” explores the dark, heady and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally’s boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Musical numbers include “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Don’t Tell Mama” and “Two Ladies.”

Written by Joe Masteroff, play by John Van Druten, stories by Christopher Isherwood, with music by John Kander, lyrics By Fred Ebb, and directed by Meyer2Meyer Entertainment, it runs June 14 through June 30 at the Nocturne Theatre in Glendale. For tickets, visit www.thenocturnetheatre.com.

“The Outsider” Ned Newly is terrified of public speaking and his poll numbers are impressively bad. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things a bit differently. Sure, Ned might possibly be the worst candidate to ever run for office – but what if that’s exactly what the public is looking for?

Written by Paul Slade Smith and directed by Brian Shnipper, it runs June 14 through June 30 at the International City Theatre in the Beverly O’Neill Theatre in Long Beach. For tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or visit www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.

“The Other Side of Oz” is a funny, musical, nostalgic and emotionally moving tribute to a great dad and Hollywood icon Buddy Ebsen. The cabaret-style jazz show features many personal and fascinating showbiz stories. Kiki Ebsen explores the unexpected journey of her father’s 70-year career. Kiki is a dynamic singer, songwriter, musician and artist whose vast musical range combines elements of jazz, pop, classical and rock. Whether singing standards from the Great American songbook, classic rock covers or her own original compositions, Kiki has a style that is uniquely her own. For over 20 years, Kiki was heralded as a talented vocalist and gifted keyboard player supporting Grammy-winning and platinum-selling artists including Al Jarreau, Tracy Chapman, Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs. The ultra-entertaining music-infused show is about Buddy Ebsen, the beloved star of stage, TV and film. Kiki promises most folks will see her father’s story as evocative for their own emotional trek with their dads. Buddy’s impressive credits include starring in “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Barnaby Jones,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Davy Crockett” and “Captain January” with Shirley Temple. Under the direction of Walt Disney, he pioneered the animated Dancing Man, and even had a brush with death as the original Tin Man in “The Wizard of Oz.” Kiki frames all these tales with vintage clips and memorable songs supported by great jazz musicians.

Written and directed by Kiki Ebsen, it runs June 15 through June 16 at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood. For tickets, call (818) 508-4200 or visit www.elportaltheatre.com.

“Tiny Father” When a “friends with benefits” relationship unexpectedly results in the early arrival of a baby girl, Daniel must choose between being a biological parent or becoming a father. With the help of a no-nonsense night nurse, the new dad learns to navigate the protocols and frustrations of NICU life on his uncertain path to parenthood in this funny and heartfelt new play where growth is measured in more than grams.

Written by Mike Lew and directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, it runs June 20 through July 14 at the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. For tickets, call (310) 208-2028 or visit www.geffenplayhouse.org.

“If All the Sky Were Paper” Bestselling author Andrew Carroll embarked on a literary journey in search of wartime correspondences after discovering a profoundly moving letter written by a distant cousin detailing service as a pilot in World War II. The echo of this letter led Carrol on a path of discovery trailing not just all 50 states, but over 30 countries and two active warzones where he cataloged testimonies of troops, medics, nurses, chaplains, family members on the home front, and civilians caught in the crossfire of combat. These voices wove together into a tapestry of the human experience he aptly describes as “the world’s greatest undiscovered literature.” His humanistic odyssey of experiences in war are now presented on the stage and work to capture those facets of human emotion too often lost in the wake of tragedy and strife. Previously performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., Andrew Carroll’s newly revised and expanded version of “If All the Sky Were Paper” is a play that is both pertinent and timeless.

Written by Andrew Carroll and directed by Jude Lucas, it runs June 21 through July 7 at the Porticos Art Space in Pasadena. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/if-all-the-sky-were-paper-by-bestselling-author-andrew-carroll-tickets,-912274426367?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

“Wendy’s Peter Pan” All the familiar characters are present as now grown-up Wendy (Willow Geer) recounts her marvelous childhood adventure to her own children. The tale comes to life on Theatricum’s wooded stage as Wendy recalls how she and her brothers (Quinnlyn Scheppner as young Wendy, Jaz Bennassar as John, Julius Geer-Polin as Michael) flew off to Neverland with Peter Pan (Gabrielle Beauvais) cared for the Lost Boys (Cole Dechant, Emelie Dechant, Asher Edwards, Logan Filippi, Luther Geer-Polin, Schroeder Shelby-Szyszk, Aster Laine Smith, Georgiana Swanson, Aralyn Clare Wilson, Elliott Grey Wilson) and crossed paths with Tiger Lily (Ianthe Marini), a mermaid (Robyn Cohen), Captain Hook (Lynn Robert Berg), the pirates (Hunter James, Craig “Linc” Lincoln, John Ellsworth Phillips, Kevin Rauch, Adam Roberts, Sky Wahl) and, of course, Tinkerbell.

Written by J.M. Barrie and directed by Ellen Geer, it runs June 22 through Oct. 4 at the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum in Topanga. For tickets, call (310) 455-3723 or visit www.theatricum.com.

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” The timeless story follows Belle, a bright and curious young woman who finds herself trapped in the castle of a mysterious Beast. As they learn to overcome their differences, a powerful bond begins to form. But time is running out and the Beast must learn to love and be loved in return before a powerful curse takes hold forever.

Written by Linda Woolverton, with music by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and directed by Tim Nelson, it runs June 28 through July 14 at the Rose Center Theater in Westminster. For tickets, call (714) 793-1150 Ext. 1 or visit www.rosecentertheater.com.

Continuing

“#Casey and Tommy Get Hitched” College friends reunite for Tommy’s wedding several years after graduation. But not all of them are onboard with Tommy’s choice of partner. After exclusively dating men in college, Tommy is about to marry a woman. Will the friends get onboard or sabotage the wedding to try and “save” Tommy? And will any of them even make it to the wedding after a night of the most elaborate drinking game ever seen?

Written by Molly Wagner and directed by Natasha Renae Potts and Madylin Sweeten Durrie, it runs through June 9 at the Sawyer’s Playhouse at Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood. For tickets, call (818) 452-3153 or visit www.loftensemble.org.

“Broadway and Beyond: Ms. Cast” features an all-female or non-binary cast in a celebration of Broadway, film and Off-Broadway hits mixed in with little known musical theater gems. In celebration of the oft overlooked talents of the Ladies of Broadway, much of the music heard in this cabaret will be by female composers, female lyricists or songs made famous by legendary ladies of the musical theater. From Jeanine Tesori to Carole King to Sara Bareilles, some of the most well-known and beloved musical theater songs were created by female artists. So, grab a delicious dessert or glass of wine and enjoy an evening or afternoon of incredible Broadway style music sung by a bevy of amazing voices.

Written by Fred Helsel, Philip McBride and Mazie Rudolph, and directed by Fred Helsel, it runs through June 9 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center in Simi Valley. For tickets, call (805) 583-7900 or visit www.simi-arts.org.

“My White Husband” Omar, a young writer with a great script about his life with his husband, has been trying to get his show “Omar Loves Ricky” made for years. Ricardo, a successful lawyer who gave up his practice in Atlanta to support Omar’s dreams, is trying to stay supportive but waiting for this particular dream to pan out is taking them both to the end of their patience … and their savings. Salvation comes with a call from Susan, VP of Programming at Phoenix Studios, who wants to make Omar’s show. She loves the script and wouldn’t change a thing. Well, one tiny thing. She wants to change Omar’s very real Black husband to a White husband, specifically to White actor Julian Fisher, an Emmy winning teen heart throb who 20 years later is in need of a comeback. Bouncing back and forth between reality and Omar’s black and white fantasy world, he has to decide how far he’s willing to go to make those fantasies real. “My White Husband” looks at classic sitcom tropes, what they cost us, and asks: can a Black, gay couple survive a White husband?

Written by Leviticus Jelks and directed by Melissa Coleman-Reed, it runs through June 23 at the Moving Arts Theatre in Atwater Village. For tickets, visit www.movingarts.org/project/my-white-husband.

“The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” A backer’s audition in a mansion in Chappaqua, New York gathers a team of successful Broadway show folk and it turns out one of them is the infamous “Stage Door Slasher” – but who? The snow falls, the jokes fly, the bodies drop and the power keeps going out as the group tries to find the killer in this hilarious farce.

Written by John Bishop and directed by Lee Costello, it runs through June 30 at the Pierson Playhouse in Pacific Palisades. For tickets, call (310) 454-1970 or visit www.theatrepalisades.org.

“You Can’t Take It with You” Expect the unexpected in this madcap comedy that centers around a girl from a family of freethinkers who falls for the son of a conservative banker. The play is a marvelous delight as it paints a richly, colorful portrait of the country’s most eccentric, lovable household. Originally produced on Broadway in 1936, this play ran for nearly three years. The 1938 film won the Oscar for Best Film.

Written by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, and directed by Leota Rhodes, it runs through July 7 at the Lonny Chapman Theatre – Main Stage in North Hollywood. For tickets, call (818) 763-5990 or visit www.thegrouprep.com.

Steve Zall, Publisher – Scene in LA

Sid Fish, Co-Publisher and Editor – Scene in LA

