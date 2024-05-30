Memorial Day Recognized Locally

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY and Mary O’KEEFE

Memorial Day services held locally as part of national observances.

Memorial Day was observed around the nation on Monday. The U.S. Proclamation from the White House, issued each year, calls on the “people of the United States to observe Memorial Day by praying, according to their individual religious faith, for permanent peace.”

At Forest Lawn Glendale, nearly 1,000 American flags were installed and displayed by the Glendale/Sunrise Rotary Club from May 21 – May 27 culminating with a ceremony on May 27 at 11 a.m. The Field of Honor is a tribute and reminder of the sacrifices made by fellow citizens, including active duty military, veterans, law enforcement and firefighters. The keynote speaker was Glendale Community College superintendent/president Dr. Ryan Corrner followed by a special Service Above Self Award presented to Patricia Larrigan.

Locally, the observance of Memorial Day began early at the Vietnam War Memorial at the northwest corner of Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard in Montrose. Bagpiper Bobby Kilgore played “Amazing Grace” as the ceremony began. The raising of the American flag was performed by American Legion Post 288 led by Chuck Hughes. Allen Brandstater, former 2nd Lt. U.S. Army, led the audience in the pledge of allegiance.

Before he began the pledge, Brandstater shared a brief history of the Vietnam War Memorial, which was the idea of Don Carpenter, publisher and editor of The Ledger, the local newspaper at the time. Carpenter asked the community to help fund the balance of the memorial.

He asked for help with funds one week and the following week he asked for readers to stop sending in money because more than was needed was raised, Brandstater said.

“That [support] reflects on our community then and today as we reflect on the 24 names of the men who gave their lives in service to our nation,” he said.

Dignitaries who attended the morning event included Montrose Shopping Park Assn. president Andre Ordubegian, Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber president Adam Franko, U.S. Representative Judy Chu, State Senator Anthony Portantino, State Assemblymember Laura Friedman and Glendale City Councilmember Ara Najarian. All spoke of the importance of the day.

The City of Glendale was well represented by Councilmembers Ardy Kassakhian and Dan Brotman, Glendale Police Chief Manuel Cid, Glendale Fire Battalion Chief Andrew Gano and Altadena California Highway Patrol Capt. Mariano Santiago. Many law enforcement officers also attended the observance.

Community member Bronwyn Schramm shared the names of those on the Vietnam Memorial Wall, and then shared the poem “The Wall” by Catherine Anne McNeill.

At 8 a.m. American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post (VFW) 1614 held their traditional remembrance at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave., La Crescenta, in front of the Two Strike Park Memorial Wall.

Opening remarks were made by Mike Baldwin followed by a welcome by Vic Bustillos to the nearly 100 people in the audience. In his welcome, Bustillos thanked the Scouts, fellow veterans, members of the VFW and American Legion and first responders for attending.

“Thank you for remembering on this solemn day,” he said.

Ron Bularz said the opening prayer followed by incoming Post commander Johnie McDowell.



The ceremony included the somber POW/MIA missing man table conducted by the Crescenta Valley High School JROTC. Bugler Col. Larry Icenogle, U.S. Army, retired, played quietly during the ceremony.

The names on the Two Strike Memorial Wall were read by Ron Millman. The stories were shared of how three of those men died in service to their country. Hearing the stories further demonstrated the level of commitment these military men had to their country and their units.

Jerry Burnham recited the moving poem “In Flanders Fields” followed by Lynn McGinnis reading Gen. Eisenhower’s Order of the Day written to encourage Allied soldiers taking part in the D-Day invasion on June 6.

The morning’s keynote speaker was Lt. Col. Andrew Burghdorf, USAF.

“He was raised in Glendale, attended the U.S. Air Force Academy and graduated in 2004,” said Baldwin. “He spent five years on active duty prior to entering the U.S. Air Force Reserves in 2010. He serves as an intelligence officer stateside for the Pacific, Europe and Southern Asia. He is also the chief operating officer at St. Francis High School.”

“This is our opportunity to stand united with heavy hearts full of gratitude,” he said of Memorial Day.

He spoke of the families and loved ones left behind by those killed in action.

“We know that you often shoulder the burden of loss and carry deep scars as a result,” he said. “We are so thankful to our veteran organizations, particularly the American Legion Post 288 and the VFW Post 1614, along with the JROTC detachment and our Scouts [Post 288] who are in attendance. Thank you for hosting this event, honoring the fallen and sharing their stories. Throughout our country’s history, our bravest warriors have inspired the best in us through their willingness to lay down their lives for others. We’ve heard it said that sacrifice is the greatest language of love.

“This wall [at Two Strike Park] includes the names of 45 men who have been killed in action from World War II to the present,” he said adding that each name represents a connection to the Crescenta Valley.

Burghdorf also read how some of the military men, whose names are on the wall, died in battle.

He was presented a limited edition challenge coin by Post Commander Robert Wollenweber.

“It is up to us to keep their memories alive by telling their remarkable stories, honoring their service and ensuring that their loved ones are cared for properly,” Burghdorf said. “As our pace of our life continues to pick up speed, I hope that this ceremony allows us all to pause and appreciate what a precious gift life is … Let’s make their sacrifice worth the cost by living our lives well, by making each day count and not taking life’s fleeting moments for granted.”

Photos by Dick CLUBB, Robin GOLDSWORTHY and Mary O’KEEFE