Theme Park Preview for SoCal – Spring 2025

By Charly SHELTON

As 2025 unfolds, Southern California’s theme parks are gearing up to offer a vibrant array of events that promises to delight visitors of all ages. From culinary festivals to cultural celebrations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, the much-anticipated Butterbeer Season from March 1 – May 31 is set to enchant fans once again. While specific offerings are yet to be announced, this event typically accentuates the Butterbeer favorites found only in Wizarding World, offering guests the chance to savor seasonal variations of the iconic drink. Beyond that, Universal Fan Fest Nights are on the horizon, promising exclusive after-hours access to the park with themed entertainment and unique experiences tailored for the most dedicated fans. This will be a series of separately ticketed nighttime events with themes ranging from Star Trek to Dungeons & Dragons to Back to the Future. It will run select nights from April 25 – May 18.

Over at Knott’s Berry Farm, the Peanuts Celebration is slated to return on weekends from Feb 8 – March 9, bringing the beloved characters of Charles Schulz to life through interactive shows, character meet-and-greets and themed attractions that celebrate the humor and heart of the Peanuts gang. Following this, the Boysenberry Festival will take center stage from March 28 – April 27, inviting guests to indulge in a plethora of boysenberry-inspired dishes, drinks, and desserts, showcasing the park’s rich agricultural heritage.

Disneyland Resort is also preparing a lineup of festive events. The Lunar New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure Park is on now, honoring the traditions of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures with multicultural performances, special merchandise and delectable Asian cuisine. This runs through Feb 16. Then from Feb 28 – April 21, the Food & Wine Festival will commence, offering a culinary journey through California’s diverse food landscape with gourmet dishes, wine pairings and live cooking demonstrations by renowned chefs.

These events not only provide entertainment but also offer immersive experiences that celebrate cultural diversity and culinary artistry. As additional details are announced, it’s advisable to check the official websites of each theme park to plan a visit accordingly. Whether a local or planning a trip to Southern California, 2025 promises a calendar full of engaging events that cater to a wide range of interests and tastes.