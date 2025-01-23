Knights of Columbus Host Free Pancake Breakfast at Holy Redeemer

By Ruth SOWBY

Holy Redeemer Church in Montrose welcomed several dozen church and community members for free pancakes and pineapples. On Sunday, Healy Hall was crowded as hungry parishioners lined up for breakfast after church services. A couple of buckets were available to accept donations. Proceeds will go to the Knights of Columbus to help wildfire victims.

Knight of Columbus member Scott Frost was handy at the skillet turning out pancake after pancake … after pancake. Co-chef and Deputy Grand Knight Daniel Van Slyke was in charge of the scrambled eggs. The pancake breakfast is usually held at the church once a month. This additional breakfast took the place of the canceled quarterly bingo game planned for the night before. Church leaders thought the wildfires might discourage people from turning out that night. Though Montrose residents Ruth Lyons and Mimi Mask enjoy church bingo they said pancakes were a great substitute.

Church member Andrea Banuelos tries to never miss a pancake breakfast. She was one of the first to line up for a big helping. Also a church member, wheel chair bound Emile Stolle was served the last two pancakes of the morning.

On June 14 there will be a special church bingo game to raise funds for a large, solar-powered crate on church grounds to store stretchers, gurneys and other equipment to be used in emergencies, such as fires. At the bingo game, there will also be an opportunity to join the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).