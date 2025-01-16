Food Loss Due to Power Outages – ‘When In Doubt, Throw It Out’

By Mary O’Keefe

For many Southern California Edison (SCE) customers, power outages have been common lately. The power outages are due, according to SCE, to high wildfire risk in the area. During the recent extraordinary wind event power was out for most customers for about three days; for some people in the mountain areas like Acton they have been without power for six days.

As it is understood, power outages are necessary to keep the region safe especially during high wind events and all are relieved when power is restored. But it is important for people to know what to do after power is turned back on.

It is suggested that once power is restored to wait a few minutes before plugging everything back in that was unplugged before because there is a chance of power surges. People should then go to electrical appliances and make certain they are in working order. Some things may have to be turned off, then back on in order to reset.

The most important thing to do is to go through the food that was in the refrigerator for the hours/days the power was off.

FoodSafety.gov suggests certain foods be thrown out that were exposed to temperatures of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower for more than two hours. These items include: raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, seafood or soy meat substitutes; thawing meat or poultry, salads with meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken or egg salad, gravy, stuffing and broth. Discard all lunchmeat including hot dogs, bacon, sausage and dried beef, pizza with any topping, canned hams labeled “keep refrigerated,” any opened canned meats and fish and casseroles, soups and stews.

Soft cheeses, including blue/bleu, Roquefort, brie, Camembert, cottage cheese, mozzarella, Monterey Jack, queso fresco and queso blanco, all need to be thrown out. Hard cheeses, including cheddar, Swiss and parmesan, can be kept along with processed cheese. Shredded cheeses and low-fat cheeses should be thrown out.

All dairy, including milk, cream, sour cream, yogurt and soy milk, should be thrown out as well as all refrigerated baby formula. Butter and margarine should be okay to keep.

All eggs and egg dishes need to be thrown out along with custards and puddings.

Fresh fruit that is cut needs to be thrown out; however, fresh uncut fruit, opened fruit juices and canned fruits can be kept.

These are suggested rules; however, it is best for people to trust their instinct, and their nose, and “when in doubt, throw it out.”

The freezer contents will need to be reviewed as well. Again, the most important factor is if the food was exposed to temperatures above 40 degrees F almost all foods in the freezer need to be discarded.

A full freezer will hold a safe temperature for about 48 hours, 24 hours if it is half full and the door remains closed. Food may be safely refrozen if it still contains ice crystals or is below 40 degrees F.

“Never taste food to determine it is safe,” FoodSafety.gov states.

According to FoodSafety.gov, if the freezer remained below 40 degrees then meat, poultry and seafood that contains ice crystals and feels cold as if refrigerated can be refrozen.

All ice cream and frozen yogurt should be tossed.

For a full list of what to keep and what to throw out visit https://tinyurl.com/3t7cnp7w.

CVW has reached out to SCE to get information concerning reimbursement for lost food but SCE did not respond as of press time.

According to the SCE website,“most claims” will be responded to within 30 days of receipt of the application.

“Generally, we are responsible for losses that occur due to our negligence. However, in many instances, we are not responsible for power outages, voltage fluctuations, food loss, or property damage that occur due to forces outside our control, such as earthquakes and weather-related conditions including wind, rain, fog, lightning or extreme heat,” according to its website.

Filing a claim though is the best way to find if SCE will cover the costs of food loss. Visit https://tinyurl.com/68pyt867.