Briefings Continue as Fires Burn

The Red Flag Warning ended yesterday and it looks like there may be at least four days without Santa Ana winds, which will hopefully help with fire containment.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Each morning there is a press conference called “LA County/City One Voice” when representatives speak from fire agencies, law enforcement and FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency). Also making presentations are LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman and the LA County board of supervisors led by Kathryn Barger.

On Wednesday the press conference started with a breakdown of the Eaton Fire by LA County Fire Dept. Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.

“The Eaton Fire remains estimated at 14,117 acres with 45% containment. We know that over 7,000 structures are damaged or destroyed and we have 3,392 firefighting personnel assigned to the incident,” he said.

He added that 45% of the damage inspections for the Eaton Fire had been completed, and residents impacted by the fire were told to visit recovery.lacounty.gov to view maps showing damage assessments. These maps are updated daily.

Montrose Search and Rescue and Sierra Madre Mountain Search and Rescue are joined by other search and rescue agencies to follow up on reports of missing persons.

“[Tuesday] was a better day. We were able to find some reported missing at their homes [safe] and others were found in other areas safe,” said Sgt. John Gilbert, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley Station.

He added in days prior that was not the case; many times search and rescue found those who were reported missing were fatalities.

At present Gilbert said no reports have been received of any missing hikers in the area; however, after searches are done at houses hiking the trails will be done.

If anyone feels their loved one or friend is missing and lived or was in the area of the Eaton Fire or any other fires, law enforcement in their area needs to be contacted and a missing persons report filed. Law enforcement throughout the area has lists and shares with other agencies as they search for victims, Gilbert said.

Unfortunately, the fires have brought out the worst of the worst humans who are creating scams. They may ask for funds for fire victims but these are not legitimate requests; others price gouge, including landlords and companies that have raised their rents well over 100% in some cases.

“I have heard that there are organizations asking for donations for my LA County firefighters. Please be advised that LA County Fire Dept. does not yet have a mechanism to accept donations. We have staff working on a process to accept donations over the Internet for our LA County Fire Dept. I am asking those wanting to donate to hold off until we have a process established that will guarantee the funds benefit personnel,” Marrone said. “We will release a press briefing when we have that system up and running; please do not let these despicable scammers take advantage of your generosity.”

Cal Fire deputy Incident Commander Gerry Magaña reported that from Tuesday to Wednesday there was little to no growth of either the Eaton or Palisades fires.

LA City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley gave an update on an additional brush fire that broke out in Lake View Terrace.

“Firefighters responded and aggressively attacked this fire. I am pleased to report that within approximately 34 minutes all forward progress was stopped with no damage to any structures,” she said.

Crowley has faced some tough questions about her handling of the Palisades Fire. One question asked during Wednesday’s press conference was why the chief waited to put out a call for “all hands on deck” for an additional 1,000 firefighters who were standing by. Crowley explained the LA City Fire Dept. follows a “system,” which was followed on the night the Palisades Fire began.

“We are very system- and process-oriented,” she said. “We pre-deployed the necessary resources knowing that, or not knowing, where the fire might break out in the city. I think it’s also very important that media knows, as well as the communities know, that we are here to protect them and that we do have that capability to surge.”

She emphasized the wind-driven fire was “incredible. We have never seen anything like it.” She went on to defend her department.

“I can tell you … we did everything in our [capacity] to search where we could. We had the flexibility built into the system,” she said. “We got the resources where we needed to, to do the greatest good at the time.”

As the firefighters continue to work to contain the fires, law enforcement is working to stop criminals from coming into evacuated areas to burglarize. A curfew is in place for most of the affected areas that extends from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that many of his personnel are working on 12-hour shifts, many without days off. He also thanked California Highway Patrol for adding more officers to help, along with Drug Enforcement Administration special agents.

“We are now well over 900 California National Guards [who] are assisting both LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and LA Police Dept., and other law enforcement agencies here in California,” he said. “Curfews are still in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. I just want to make sure everybody understands that the rules haven’t changed. If you don’t belong there – you don’t live there – stay out of there.”

The total number of arrests made by LASD regarding the fires are 44 as of Wednesday, which includes 36 arrests in the area of the Eaton Fire and eight in the Palisades incident. Luna said about 14 people were arrested for burglary and there were other arrests including violating curfew, trespassing and possession of drugs and/or guns.

“[Tuesday] night I do want to bring to your attention that in our Palisades incident we did arrest another individual for impersonating a firefighter,” Luna said.

There had been a previous arrest of a firefighter impersonator in the area.

LA Police Dept. (LAPD) officers remain on “tactical alert” and are patrolling the fire areas around the clock.

In addition to the National Guard, LA Airport Police and Port Police, volunteers at various checkpoints from Team Rubicon are on hand to assist the public.

LAPD arrests remain at 14 but LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell wanted to point out some “notable” arrests made on Jan. 14 just outside the fire zone.

“At approximately 5:15 p.m. officers responded to a radio call near the intersection of Glenoaks and Van Nuys boulevards where a citizen had detained a possible arson suspect. Upon arrival, officers took the suspect into custody. The citizen had already extinguished a nearby fire in a tree. During the investigation the suspect admitted to starting the fire because he liked the smell of burning leaves,” McDonnell said.

The suspect was arrested for arson. Another arrest was in the area of Santa Monica and Vermont avenues. Fire personnel responded to reports of a suspect setting on fire piles of trash. Firefighters extinguished the fires and officers took the suspect into custody. It was discovered the female suspect had set multiple fires that day.

“[She] stated she enjoyed causing chaos and destruction,” McDonnell said.

He reminded people to stay vigilant and to report suspicious behavior.