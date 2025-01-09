Wind-driven Fires Darken Local Skies

Fires erupt throughout the Southland.

By Mary O’KEEFE

“Like something I have never seen before.” That was a quote from Los Angeles Police Dept. Chief Jim McDonnell referring to the wind-driven fires that began with the Palisades Fire on Tuesday at about 10:30 a.m., then came the Eaton Fire later that night then the Hurst Fire in Sylmar – also on Tuesday night – and the Woodley Fire that started early Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders knew this was going to be a difficult time as the prediction of the strong winds were warned about; however, these unusual Santa Ana winds moved the fire so fast it shocked even the most veteran of emergency responders.

Throughout Tuesday firefighters battled the Palisades Fire that was first reported southeast of Palisades Drive in Pacific Palisades. The fire went from covering 200 acres to 1,000 in a short time and continued to grow leaving a path of destruction in its wake. An estimated 30,000 people were under mandatory evacuation. But some faced road closures and traffic jams and at one point people in the area of Palisades Drive and some on Sunset Boulevard appeared to panic as they attempted to evacuate. They got stuck in traffic and just abandoned their vehicles –many taking their vehicle keys with them making it almost impossible for emergency vehicles, including fire engines, to get to the areas that were in need. That is when a fire department bulldozer came in and plowed a path for emergency responders.

As of Wednesday at 1:23 p.m. the Palisades Fire had burned 15,832 acres, according to Cal Fire.

“The Palisades Fire is located in both LA City and LA County,” said LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone and Region 1 coordinator for Fire and Rescue Resources. “We have no percentage of containment [as of noon on Wednesday].”

During a Wednesday press conference Marrone reported that the fire destroyed an estimated 1,000 structures; there were no reported fatalities but a high number of significant injuries to residents “who did not evacuate in addition to first responders who are on the fire line.”

There were over 1,000 personnel assigned to the fire. The cause of the Palisades Fire is still under investigation.

“For the Eaton Fire, it is located in both the Angeles National Forest – the Altadena area of LA County and Pasadena, “ Marrone said.

According to Cal Fire, the Eaton Fire began on Jan. 7 at 6:18 p.m. near Altadena and Midwick drives in Altadena/Pasadena. As of Jan. 8 at 1:21 p.m. the fire had destroyed 10,600 acres and was 0% contained.

“We have over 500 personnel assigned and unfortunately we have two reported fatalities to civilians, unknown cause at this time. We do not have a number of significant injuries,” he added.

He said there were over 100 structures destroyed and the cause of the fire was unknown and still under investigation.

“With the Pacific Palisades Fire, we know that it continues to demand a significant amount of resources and attention,” said LA City Fire Chief Kristen Crowley during the press conference.

The Hurst Fire began near Diamond Road in Sylmar area and, as of Jan. 8 at 1:20 p.m., had burned 505 acres.

“The Los Angeles City Fire Dept. is battling these major fires [Palisades and Hurst] while also maintaining … 9-1-1 services for the City’s approximately 4 million residents,” she said.

As of 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday aircrafts that would normally be used in fighting wildfires were grounded due to high winds. Crowley added the aircraft will resume their “water drops and acreage mapping” when the weather allows them to do so.

Almost all of Altadena and La Cañada Flintridge were among the areas that were under evacuation orders due to the Eaton Fire as of Wednesday morning. Several areas in La Crescenta and Montrose were under an evacuation warning.

Evacuation orders are lawful orders to leave because of an immediate threat to life. Evacuation warnings are notices of potential threat to life and or property.

In addition to the fire danger the high winds toppled many trees destroying property throughout Crescenta Valley, La Cañada Flintridge and Burbank. Crews worked to clear streets as winds calmed but unfortunately the winds continued throughout Wednesday.

There were several power outages throughout Crescenta Valley and Glendale. Southern California Edison as of press time did not have information as to how many customers were affected by outages.

According to Glendale Water and Power, as of press time there were 94,981 customers served, 12 active outages and 8,335 customers affected.

Glendale Unified School District canceled classes for all students and district offices will be closed beginning on Wednesday and continuing through Friday “due to high winds and fires impacting our region,” according to GUSD.

For information on wellness resources for GUSD families visit https:/www.gusd.net/7025_4.

Photos by Mary O’KEEFE