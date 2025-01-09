The Importance of Movement and the Senior Life Style

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

Movement is key to aging gracefully, according to many experts. In fact the benefits, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can be immediate and include improved sleep quality, a reduction in feelings of anxiety and a reduction in blood pressure.

But there are long-term benefits, too, including a reduction in risks of developing dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease) and a reduced risk of depression; reduced risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes; lowered risk of eight types of cancers (bladder, breast, colon, endometrium, esophagus, kidney, lung, and stomach); reduction in the risk of weight gain.

Increased physical activity can also help people live independently longer, improve bone health, reduce the risks of falls and, according to emerging research, physical activity may also help boost immune function.

Though the benefits are obvious how to achieve them may not be. Thankfully, local senior centers, like the Sunland Senior Center, offer a variety of activities that appeal to seniors. For example, on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland.For further information, call (818) 353-9571.

At Crescenta Valley Park/LA County Senior Centers, Programs and Activities are a great place for adults ages 60–plus years to stay fit, active and to meet new people, according to the CV Parks & Recreation website. Activities promote physical and mental well-being, socialization, nutrition, life-long learning and volunteer opportunities.

Its website offers examples of activities including cultural classes and events, group walks, special interest classes, clubs, field trips and inter-generational experiences. Resource, referral, case management and social services are offered by other county departments. Service providers are co-located such as health screenings, grief counseling, Alzheimer’s education and caregiver support.

CV Park also offers Dancing As Exercise, a free ongoing weekly event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus) as a form of staying healthy. There is live music every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Park’s community building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.

Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Note that due to recent wildfires some of these events may be postponed.

Local hospitals can provide avenues for living more healthy. For example, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital asks, “Who says you have to ‘age out’ of good health?”

The hospital advises older people to check out who’s consulting at their workplace or offering coaching services in the community. These people haven’t let age stop them – in fact, they’re gaining energy and peace of mind from their activities. Getting older doesn’t have to signal a decline; in fact, the more active people stay the healthier and happier they’re likely to be.

Visit keckmedicine.org for more information.

According to GymBird, there are gyms that are designed specifically for seniors. These facilities offer balance improvement exercises, mobility maintenance programs, muscle strength training and cardiovascular health activities. The local YMCAs provide these services and more.

Information on the YMCA of the Foothills website states that the three local YMCAs – YMCA of the Foothills, Crescenta-Cañada Y and Verdugo Hills Y – each offer a variety of low-impact classes specifically designed for seniors, including aqua arthritis, aqua fit, low impact land arthritis and gentle yoga. These classes focus on improving mobility, range of motion, endurance, balance, and flexibility while helping to ease joint stiffness.

Learn more at www.ymcaofthefoothills.org.