Community Comes Out to View Burbank Rose Parade Float – Up Close & Personal

By Ruth SOWBY

It was standing room only on the corner Olive Avenue and Glenoaks Boulevard as hundreds of looky-loos surrounded the Burbank Rose Parade float to get a closeup look at what they may have missed on TV. The float, having won the Tournament of Roses’ Animation Award, was on display Jan. 4-5. For the parade, the float had animated dinosaurs, two waterfalls and a rumbling volcano that spewed lava and real fire. Plenty of photos were snapped during the 48 hours the float was parked.

Glendale resident Nicole Bochniak brought along her 9-year-old Doberman Beatrice. The dog had her own glasses for a better looks. Los Angeles resident Cecelia Walker missed the parade and was glad she had a chance to see the float. Children were posed and snapped in front of the float making pictures for posterity.

Burbank resident Jinny Barnett, representing the Burbank Assn. Tournament of Roses, has worked on the Burbank floats for 32 years. She explained that the float she named “Jerry the Dragon” had a flowered fish in its mouth that fell off before Jerry’s debut in the parade. The fish, decorated in part with red, brown and white onion skin, was also on display at one of the association booths.

According to the association, over 45 million people in more than 240 countries saw the float on the Rose Parade broadcast.