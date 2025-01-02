Taking A Look at What Was: The Year in Review

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY and Mary O’KEEFE

Every year the CV Weekly takes time to look over some of the stories of the past year that made the Crescenta Valley and surrounding areas so interesting.

January

The 2024 Rose Parade, a bacchanal of floral beauty, creative design and plant-covered characters, once again captivated viewers with its botanical masterpieces when it rolled down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena. Among the floats, the La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association’s entry “Flower Power” was notable not just for its tie-dye design and anthropomorphic flower musicians, but also for the community spirit it embodied. This year’s float, part of a tradition dating back to 1978, was a culmination of thousands of volunteer hours, encapsulating the community’s dedication to artistry and innovation.

The year kicked off with the Quadrantid meteor shower, which peaked after midnight on Jan. 4. Light from the third-quarter moon brightened the sky on the peak night causing fainter meteors to be lost from view. But the shower did produce a decent number of bright meteors, called fireballs, so it was still worth the watch. If viewing from a dark sky location, people saw 20-25 meteors per hour at the peak. A few meteors could be seen in the days before or after as well.

A 4.1 earthquake, located one mile west/northwest of Lytle Creek, 11 miles north/northeast of Rancho Cucamonga in California, could be felt in the Crescenta Valley area on Jan. 5 according to the Southern California Earthquake Data Center.

It was at a depth of 5.4 miles.

Several new laws went into effect in California in 2024 dealing with a variety of issues from social media to housing and what kids are taught in school.

Glendale Unified School District board of education at its Jan. 16 board meeting recognized Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the contributions of Black students and community members. As part of the recognitions, the board adopted Resolution No. 21, which recognized the rich culture, contributions and value of Black students and community members.

It was a surprise to many, to even some of its employees, that Rite Aid at 2647 W. Foothill Blvd. would be closing its doors.

A spokesperson from Rite Aid confirmed the last day the store would be open was Jan. 15.

Several La Crescenta organizations held bingo fundraisers to support their numerous philanthropic outreach projects, including local activities and scholarship programs for students.

The construction of permanent stadium seating at Crescenta Valley High School track and field has hit a glitch, delaying the project. The project was scheduled to be completed very near the June 5, 2024 graduation date but due to this delay there was a concern the commencement ceremony would not be held at the school. However, the CVHS administration has confirmed that graduation will be held on the home field.

The State Board of Education voted to deny Glendale Unified School District’s appeal concerning the Sagebrush transfer. The board also voted to have only those households in the Sagebrush area vote on the transfer.

The California Science Center announced all systems were “go for stack” for the space shuttle Endeavour. According to its website, “Go For Stack is the complex process of moving and lifting each of the space shuttle components into place for Endeavour’s upcoming 20-story vertical display in the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, which is currently under construction.” The fuel tank, which recently moved to the campus of the California Science Center, joined the pair of solid rocket boosters already erected in the scaffolding.

County Fire responded to a call in the 2000 block of Rancho Cañada in La Cañada. Smoke and fire showed upon arrival. One occupant was outside when deputies arrived, and informed them two others were in the house. Deputies spotted a woman at a window of the house and assisted her to safety through the window. Firefighters broke down the front door and found a man there who was unresponsive. Paramedics initiated advanced life support measures, including CPR and use of the Lucas device (mechanical CPR). Despite their ongoing efforts for about 30 minutes, the man succumbed to his injuries. The family dog also perished in the fire.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, thee Magic Johnson, was at Crescenta Valley High School (CVHS) at a girls and boys basketball game.

Johnson was there to give the athletes words of inspiration.

February

The Supreme Court of California denied the petition for the review and de-publication request in the case of Snowball West Investments vs. City of Los Angeles.

This was a case that has gone from community meetings to the courts and finally ended with a decision by the Supreme Court of California in January. And it all had to do with an old golf course and community activists who wanted to protect the nearby hills from over development and fire risks.

The property that once housed the Verdugo Hills Golf Course had been in flux for almost two decades.

A Glendale police officer on patrol spotted a car in the parking lot of a local pharmacy in the 1400 block of East Colorado Street. The car had tinted windows and a piece of cardboard apparently placed intentionally to block the rear license plate. Paired with the knowledge of recent pharmacy burglaries, the officer quickly detained the two men until backup arrived.

Patrol officers who searched the vehicle found blades used to defeat security gates, ski masks and gloves. The driver also had a $20,000 warrant out of the Los Angeles Police Dept.

Brisket, a GPD facility dog that was trained by Canine Companions, visited students at Jefferson Elementary School.

Glendale police received a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3300 block of Reta Street in La Crescenta. When they arrived they saw a person down but did not see the suspect. There was no gunfire but there was an assault with a deadly weapon.

The “critical incident” resulted in a shelter-in-place/lockdown at Dunsmore Elementary School, Valley View Elementary School and Clark Magnet High School.

The Glendale Police Dept. – Robbery and Homicide Bureau has filed a murder charge with a weapon enhancement with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office on Monday against Vahan Keshishyan, 28, of La Crescenta.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office released the victim’s identity as Ordean Neva, 63. The cause of death was recorded as “multiple sharp injuries.”

Many employees at Jet Propulsion Laboratory waited to find out if they would be returning to their jobs or if they would be part of the over 500 who would be laid off.

JPL director Dr. Laurie Leshin sent an email on Tuesday to employees that announced the layoffs. She stated cuts would also include contractors. JPL works with outside contractors throughout the world on many of its missions.

March

Construction was done at the former Faye’s building at the northeast corner of Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue. The construction was unpermitted. Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian presented the information at a meeting of the Glendale City Council.

“I would like to know what transpired and what is happening with that so the public is aware of it as well,” Kassakhian said.

Roubik Golanian, Glendale city manager, said as soon as he was informed police officers were sent to the site to issue a stop work notice order.

There was work being done on the exterior of the building in addition to what appeared to be work on the interior as well. A permit had been applied for but it had yet to be approved, Golanian added.

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station worked with Flintridge Preparatory School officials to determine the validity of the threat of a bomb on the La Cañada campus. The students were evacuated to a safe location.

After an extensive search for an explosive device/devices by deputies and school officials no devices were located.

Incumbent Kathryn Barger won her third and final term on the LA County board of supervisors. Members of the board of supervisors are limited to three four-year terms. Barger, representing the largest district in the county, successfully defeated four challengers ensuring her position on the board of supervisors without the need for a November runoff.

A wind event that blew through the foothills caused several power outages, scattered debris and downed trees. Trees fell on, and near, houses including in the areas of Irving Avenue and Ridgepine Drive in La Crescenta. There were also trees tossed well below Foothill Boulevard including one on La Crescenta Avenue at the La Crescenta Woman’s Club.

The Glendale Police Dept. (GPD) issued an advisory in response to residential burglaries.

Southern California saw a rise in residential burglaries over the last several months; however, the City of Glendale has seen a decline in burglaries since November (November 2023: 24 reported burglaries, December 2023: 19, January 2024: 19, February 2024: 18 and, through March 20, 8).

GPD proactively established the GPD Residential Burglary Taskforce. The task force is comprised of GPD patrol and motor officers, Special Enforcement Detail, detectives and undercover officers. To date, the taskforce has been responsible for a significant decrease in residential burglaries in Glendale and several arrests.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. was called to the 1900 block of Verdugo Boulevard to investigate a fatality after a man appeared to have jumped from the freeway overpass into the parking lot in the area.

There was a witness to the incident and a “passer-by” stopped to give aid to the victim until deputies arrived a short time after the initial call, according to Lt. Gonzalez, CV Sheriff’s Station.

Members of Friends of Rockhaven, the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley and The Glendale Historical Society noticed how rain was ravaging the buildings at Rockhaven. Rockhaven appeared to be falling apart due to neglect, which led the Friends of Rockhaven to file a lawsuit in April 2023 alleging the City harmed the historical location via Demolition by Neglect.

“Demolition by Neglect” means the process in which the owner of a building or structure allows its ongoing deterioration over a period of time as a result of lack of maintenance, failure to secure it from pests or vandals, and/or failure to take reasonable measures to prevent ingress of water or wind through the roof, walls or apertures, leading to deterioration and/or structural failure constituting a threat to public health and safety,” according to the City of Glendale’s Municipal Code 15.20.020.

April

LASD deputies responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Alta Canyada and Descanso Drive.

It appears the collision caused a small fire in one of the vehicles that was quickly dealt with through the use of fire extinguishers.

Two people reported injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Glendale Police Dept. officers were on the lookout for those responsible for a vehicular hit-and-run death in Glendale in December 2023. In April, they arrested the alleged perpetrators, aged 14, 15 and 16, for felony murder. All three suspects were transported to the Glendale City Jail where they remain in custody.

The Glendale City Council selected Councilmember Elen Asatryan as the city’s next mayor by a vote of 3-2 at a packed, loud meeting from which at least a dozen people were thrown out for disruptive behavior.

The public was invited to celebrate the 100th anniversary of St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church, the “stone church,” at a kick off event.

The church’s cornerstone was placed on April 20, 1924 after an effort by the community, led by famous artist Seymour Thomas, to bring an Episcopal church to the Crescenta Valley.

The Glendale Unified School District Board of Education welcomed two newly elected members – Neda Farid and Telly Tse – and said goodbye to two longtime board members Nayiri Nahabedian and Jennifer Freemon.

A farewell reception was held in the community room of the Glendale Police Dept. for outgoing councilmember and former mayor Paula Devine.

A woman whose body was found in a trash bin in Sunland was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as Heather Haas, 32.

The victim’s body was found in the 8500 block of Wentworth Street in Sunland. The garbage bin was reportedly left on the side of the road and the body was inside a plastic bag.

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital held its annual Health Care Day of Discovery for 78 students from 11 local high schools, including Burbank High School, La Cañada High School and AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School. The goal of the event was to introduce students to and encourage them to learn more about careers in health care, including and beyond the traditional role of doctor or nurse.

May

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Station – Crescenta Valley Station investigators concluded a threat toward La Cañada High School (LCHS) was not credible.

A call came into LCHS and the caller stated s/he was reportedly armed and would be on the campus. LCHS, along with nearby schools including St. Francis High School and others, were placed on lockdown. Personnel from the sheriff stations of Crescenta Valley, Altadena and Temple City, along with California Highway Patrol, all responded. Deputies went through the school floor by floor to make certain there was no threat while anxious parents waited.

After a December 2023 ransomware cyber attack on GUSD, employees were again facing cyber attacks in the form of false tax filings.

“We were getting phone calls [from members] saying they were not able to file their tax returns. [Some] said someone else had filed in their name,” GTA president Taline Arsenian said.

Longtime KTLA entertainment reporter Sam Rubin, 64, unexpectedly passed away. In the days that followed the KTLA family share tributes that came in locally and from around the world.

The 1600 block of Broadview Drive was closed as law enforcement investigated a possible explosive device that had been found in a home. The Los Angeles Country Sheriff Department (LASD) Bomb Squad responded. Evacuations were made in the area as the investigation continued.

The LASD Bomb Squad retrieved the explosive device, inspected it and deemed it inert. It [did] not pose a danger and the evacuation was lifted, according to a GPD spokesman.

A female driver reportedly drove into the front doors of See’s Candy on Foothill Boulevard. No injuries were reported; however, as a precaution the driver was transported to a nearby hospital. The store remained closed as investigators reviewed the damage that was done to the structure of the building.

Attendees to a President’s Circle reception at Glendale Community College had the chance to experience virtual reality via new technology that college offers. Guests were escorted into a room outfitted with VR headsets and other materials, then transported to an “alien zoo,” a colorful place where, using a joystick, they moved about to examine the inhabitants – some that appeared sickly. Attendees, which ranged in age from an 8-year-old to those over the age of 70, reacted positively – and excitedly – to the VR experience.

Glendale Police Dept. officers arrested four Colombian national burglary suspects in the Emerald Isle area of Glendale. The incident marks the second arrest in three weeks involving a Columbian in connection with transnational burglary operations, often called “burglary tourism.”

After deeming a vehicle suspicious, a traffic stop was initiated by the sergeant and the car was searched. During the search officers allegedly found a video surveillance device with a battery pack charging system camouflaged with leaves. This evidence, combined with the finding of freshly disturbed dirt in a planter in the cul-de-sac, led Glendale detectives to believe that the suspects had strategically placed the camera in the planter. This method allowed them to create a sophisticated method to gain a view of residences and know when homeowners left, according to GPD.

Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. (LASD) participated in the annual Memorial Torch Relay. This is a three-day run with 56 legs of the relay that covers over 300 miles. The run is a 49-year tradition by the LASD to honor LA County fallen brothers and sisters in the line of duty. The run is from the Hall of Administration to Altadena Sheriff’s Station.

June

Graduation and promotion ceremonies were held for many students in the Glendale Unified School District. It was a time for students that was sprinkled with the excitement of moving along the academic path that was mixed with a few melancholy moments for parents.

Local community organizers and activists gathered to celebrate, for the fourth consecutive year, LGBTQ+ Pride at Sunland Park.

The Montrose Arts & Crafts Festival hosted 242 vendors who took part in the two-day Festival that saw an estimated 40,000 people enjoying the event.

From food trucks to rides to information booths to merchants – the Hometown Country Fair has something for everyone.

July

The LA County Dept. of Parks and Recreation for the second year held a family friendly LGBTQ+ PRIDE (personal rights in defense and education) event at Crescenta Valley Park. In attendance were community members, a DJ, and members of local churches, local law enforcement and non-profit organizations distributing resources for LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors.

Several PRIDE flags and a banner was stolen from St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal church.

A 76-year-old pedestrian was stuck and killed by a suspected DUI driver in

the area of Olive Avenue and Glenoaks Boulevard in Burbank. The driver a

64-year-old resident of Burbank was suspected of DUI.

The patriotic Sunland-Tujunga Fourth of July parade took an unexpected

turn when a fight broke out between actor, author and restaurateur Danny

Trejo and some parade audience members. Trejo had been invited by

parade organizers as a special guest. The fight apparently began when an

parade audience member threw a water ballon at Trejo and his vehicle as it

passed by. Trejo got out of the vehicle and into the crowd. Trejo later said

that he heard someone yell that the water ballon was acid. A statement

released by Sunland-Tujunga Rotary, the parade organizers said, “..The

unfortunate actions by a very small group of people, who chose to break

parade rules and disrespect personal safety, incited an incident that caused

harm to both parade spectators and participants, alike. … We would like to

apologize to both Mr. Trejo and his associates.”

The Crescenta Valley Fireworks Association hosted its 17th annual event

on July 4 at La Crescenta Elementary School. Normally the event is hosted

at CV High School; however, this year the school’s track and field was under

construction.

The future of Rockhaven Sanitarium was the subject of a discussion at the

Montrose-Crescenta Library. One of the subjects covered was what the

project team had been looking at regarding the Pines Cottage to becoming

a museum. The room was packed with concerned community members.

An assassination attempt was made against then presidential candidate

Donald Trump. Lois Lee Brand Billings, president of the Glendale, Burbank,

La Cañada, La Crescenta, Montrose, Sunland-Tujunga Republican

Assembly stated: “Glendale-Burbank-Crescenta Valley Republican

Assembly (GBRA) [prayed] for former President Trump, his family and the

unfortunate victims and their families. We hope this tragic event serves to

ameliorate rhetoric on all sides, and brings the country back to ‘one nation

under God, with liberty and justice for all.’”

Susan Matrodemos of the Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club: “The

Democratic Party does not condone violence as a form of political protest.

The summer had been hot, drying out vegetation and the City of Glendale

called in the goats. Due to the heat, there was a lot more fuels and the

vegetation was thick and dry in areas that had not burned in decades, said

Patty Mundo, Glendale Fire Dept. environmental safety specialist. For the

second time the City used goats from Ventura Brush Goats, to eat up to 30

acres of vegetation.

Kroger Company, which includes Ralphs supermarket, proposed a merger

with Albertsons Companies, which includes Vons. The Federal Trade

Commission had sued to block the proposed merger. The hearing began

this month.

Glendale Unified School District announced an impasse in contract

negotiations with Glendale Teacher’s Association. Because an impasse

was announced, an outside source, the California Public Employment

Relations Board had to work with both parties to come to a final

decision.

Glendale police Narcotics Unit officers spoke about the threat of fentanyl as

part of the speaker series hosted by CV Cares/ CV Substance Misuse

Coaltion.

Yellow sulfur crystals were found on Mars when the Curiosity Mars rover

drove over rocks.

The Glendale Chamber of Commerce and WOW (Women of Wrestling)

Television Enterprises, LLC announced a first-of-its kind alliance that

brought eight worldwide televised live events to Glendale.

August

Prom Plus held a meeting as new volunteers joined the board. Earlier in the

year it was thought the 30 year old organization would be ending due to

lack of support however parents stepped up and Prom Plus will continue at

Crescenta Valley High School.

Girl Scout Troop #1601 celebrated its last bridging from Ambassador rank

to adults in a unique and memorable way – a trip to England, a trip that was

a decade in the making. The troop used funds saved for over a decade of

cookie sales.

School started with CVHS’ track and field still under construction. The

work of adding bleachers to the field was originally to be completed during

the summer.

A recent discovery by the NASA Perseverance rover, which was built by

and managed by JPL, brought scientists a little closer to that finding ancient

life of Mars. A vein-filled rock showed “fascinating traits that may bear on

the question of whether Mars was home to microscopic life in the distant

past.”

The annual CatCon was held at the Pasadena Convention Center. CatCon

is the biggest cat-centric, pop culture event in the world dedicated to all

things feline, with a community of cat lovers that spans the globe. Inside

the convention center two showrooms were filled with hundreds of booths

full of cat products, cat merchandise, cat-themed games, cat-themed

merchandise and, in the case of the Pasadena Humane Society, even cats.

The City of Glendale City Council proposed a plan for the development of

more than 90 miles of various bike lanes and bicycle infrastructure across

the city over the next 20 years. City staff was authorized to move forward

with the plan and develop more details for an environmental review. The

plans would have to come back to the Council for approval.

CVHS senior Chloe Ban won the top animation prize of $1,000 in the One

Earth Young Filmmakers Contest for her short film “Black Tide.” She will

also receive a matching gift of $1,000 to donate to a non-profit supporting

the theme of her film. Ban decided to donate this match to Earthjustice,

which focuses on environmental law.

Bob Smith Toyota celebrated serving the community for over three

decades. Mike Smith and his son Pete can still be found at the family

business and continues to support the community.

Glendale City Council voted unanimously to move forward with plans to

revitalize the property that houses the former sanitarium Rockhaven,

authorizing an additional $468,875 to consultant SWA.

The Victorian-style structure known as the Doctors House that stands in

Brand Park was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in

recognition of its unique architecture and storied past.The Glendale

Historical Society, which rescued the house from demolition in 1979,

unveiled the plaque at its annual meeting.

A competency hearing for La Crescenta resident Vahan Keshishyan was

held in the Superior Court of California. The court found Keshishyan “is not

presently mentally competent to stand trial.” Keshishyan was charged with

allegedly murdering Ordean Neva, 63, who was working as a

pool man at a La Crescenta residence. The victim died of “multiple sharp

injuries,” according to the LA Coroner’s Office.The weapon allegedly used

by Keshishyan was a machete.

Residents at Twelve Oaks Senior Living on Sycamore Avenue had been

given six months [from February to August] to find another facility to live in

due to an upcoming complete remodeling.That six months ended in

August. Episcopal Community Services, the management company of Twelve Oaks,

supported the seniors in finding new senior livings locations.

September

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital announced it would be closing its labor and

delivery services including its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

According to a statement by USC-VHH, “This decision is based on a

careful and thorough examination of the hospital’s services and the shifting

demographics and needs of the community it serves.” The state-of-the-art

NICU at USC-VHH had opened in March 2018. The NICU, at the time of

the closure, had a staff of 12 nurses and five respiratory therapists in

addition to occupational therapists. The closure included the total 18-bed

unit and affected about 70 staff.

Glendale City Council voted 3-2 to move forward on plans to rehabilitate La

Crescenta Avenue. The plan included eliminating travel lanes and adding

bike lanes aimed at slowing traffic and enhancing the safety of the street.

Councilmember Ara Najarian voted against the project. “It’s just not the

right street for this,” he said.

Adventist Health Glendale reaffirmed its commitment to maternity care. In

light of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s announcement regarding the closure

of its labor and delivery services, including its neonatal intensive care unit

(NICU), Adventist Health Glendale wanted to assure the community it is

fully prepared to support and accommodate patients affected by this

change.

Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce members Steve Pierce and

Dwight Sityar announced there would not be a Patriot Day Motorcade in 2024. The event was founded by Sityar, Pierce and the late Jean Maluccio. Community members and students across the valley would

gather each year to see first responder vehicles, classic cars, muscle cars

and hot rods drive past schools and other locations to honor the fallen of

9/11/01. The purpose of the motorcade was to draw attention to first

responders and add an emphasis to the American mantra of “Never

Forget.” Organizers stated it just seemed time to end the motorcade at its

10-year mark in 2023.

The third speaker in the four speaker series for CV Cares was Annie

Varvaryan, Psy.D., licensed clinical psychologist with Couch Conversations

Psychotherapy. Varvaryan spoke to an intimate audience about how

people’s thoughts can affect their lives.

At a special traffic meeting held by the Crescenta Valley Town Council

many residents and parents shared their opinions, frustrations and

concerns about the traffic issues around schools. Four students stepped up

to share their real life “boots-on-the-ground” issues. “I’m here today to

please ask the adults in this room to make student safety a top priority,”

said student Claire Kim. Other students shared their concerns on traffic

safety at CVHS and Rosemont Middle School for themselves and their

siblings.

SuperScoopers aircraft from Canada arrived to support LA County Fire

Dept. in battling wildfires. Quick Reaction Force is a 24/7 fire

suppression helitanker fleet that operates in the counties of LA, Orange

and Ventura. It began about six years ago as a piece of the Southern

California fire fighting force.

Fremont Elementary School celebrated the unveiling of a newly refurbished

main entrance that featured outdoor seating and a native plant garden. The

project is part of the preparation toward the school’s 100th anniversary in

2024.

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge celebrated 75 years of

service in the foothills.

Over 300 members of the Glendale Teachers Association gathered in front

of the Glendale Unified School District office to demand wages that

progress at the same rate as the cost of living.

Sunland-Tujunga residents met with their community Los Angeles Police

Dept. officer and shared concerns including the growing homeless

population and abandoned businesses and homes. For example, the

Crow’s Nest, a well-known business in Tujunga closed earlier this year

after new owners purchased the building and the bar’s owner lost the

lease. At present the location is empty and is a location where transients

are known to live.

St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church held a gala celebrating its

100th anniversary. In the early 1920s several residents in the area,

including well known artist Seymour Thomas, worked to get an Episcopal

church built. Land was donated at the corner of Rosemont Avenue and

Foothill Boulevard. Thomas then painted the church he wanted to see at

the corner, and it was completed in 1924.

La Cañada Flintridge and Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station began an

education outreach concerning e-bike safety and compliance with local

laws. The issue of e-bikes and e-motorcycles has been something city

officials and law enforcement have been dealing with – not only in La

Cañada Flintridge but also in other areas of the Crescenta Valley.

October

LEGOLAND California celebrated Halloween with rides and events

throughout the park. The biggest draw, and the longest part of the day, is

the trick-or-treating. There are treat stations set up all over the park.

The Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) board voted to end seventh period for schools.

Two years – that is how much time the GUSD board has

before the district runs out of money if changes are not made. In what

members described as the least harmful decision in a set of bad options,

the GUSD board voted to remove seventh period from the schools that

adopted the schedule using one time COVID relief funds.

La Cañada Unified School District administration received an email that

indicated a bomb threat. The threat came just prior to the school’s

scheduled homecoming celebration. An investigation found there was no

credible threat and the campus was safe.

The members from the Crescenta Valley Armenian Community Center and

Meher and Satig Der Ohanessian Youth Center honored emergency

responders at an event at their Montrose location.

Veterans from American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars

Post 1614 participated in a “packing day” at Operation Gratitude, a program

that provides opportunities for people to express their gratitude to military

personnel and first responders for the work they do.

As the November election approached the LA County Registrar-

Recorder/County Clerk’s office and LA Country Sheriff’s Dept. held a

press conference focused on election safety to keep voters and poll

workers safe. As of the press conference over 900,000 vote-by-mail ballots

had been received.

A California Supreme Court ruling upheld a state law barring 14-to-15 year

olds from being tried as adults and sent to adult prisons. Due to that ruling

in October the case of Michael Demirdjian was heard and he was

resentenced in juvenile court. Demirdjian was charged and found guilty of

murdering and robbing two teens whose beaten bodies were found on the

schoolyard of Valley View Elementary just prior to it opening as a public

school. Demirdjian was 15-years-old at the time of the murders.

November

Crescenta Valley High School (CVHS) band made history at its recent

competition at Gahr High School in Cerritos earning a score of 89.775,

which is the highest score in the history of CVHS.

Donald J. Trump was elected President of the U.S. for the second time.

During an acceptance speech, Mr. Trump called his win the “greatest

political movement of all time.” He thanked the American people for being

elected as the 47th, and the 45th, President.

More election results included Adam Schiff elected into the Senate,

incumbent Judy Chu won her election and will return to Congress, Laura Friedman was elected to take Schiff’s longtime held Congressional seat, Sasha Renée Pérez was elected as State Senator district 25, and Nick

Schultz was elected into the state Assembly district 44. And LA District

Attorney George Gascón lost his bid to Nathan Hochman to remain DA.

A bear became a Falcon after hanging out in a tree for several hours at Crescenta Valley

High School. The cub bear’s mom and sibling were seen

roaming the campus earlier; however, at some point the cub got separated

from its family. It hung out in a local neighbor’s pepper tree until it moved to

a tree in a staff parking lot just outside the campus’ fence. The school was

under shelter in place for awhile until staff and law enforcement were able

to help students leave school. After everyone was gone the little bear,

named Buddy by school officials, made its way to CV Park where its family

was seen earlier.

GTA and GUSD reached a tentative agreement for the 2023-24 and

2024-25 school years.

The Natural History Museum (NHM) of LA County opened its doors to its

brand-new NHM Commons wing. At the heart of the Judith Perlstein

Welcome Center is the museum’s latest permanent resident Gnatalie, a 75-

foot sauropod skeleton unlike any other. She’s the most complete sauropod

skeleton on the West Coast and holds the distinction of being the only

green-colored fossil specimen anywhere in the world mounted for display.

The Friends of Rockhaven and the City of Glendale entered into an

agreement regarding Rockhaven Sanitarium, thus ending a lawsuit that

was filed over a year ago.

A moon tree was planted at Rosemont Middle School. The seeds for the

tree had been carried into lunar orbit aboard the Orion spacecraft. The

seeds travelled thousands of miles beyond the Moon spending about four

weeks in space before returning to Earth.

December

What was thought to be a done deal appears to actually be done —just not

the deal anyone expected. A federal judge temporarily blocked the

acquisition of Albertsons by Kroger.

The LA County Board of Supervisors approved the West San Gabriel Valley

Proposed Land Use Policy and Zoning Plan, which replaces the 1986

Altadena Community Plan. The policy plans to use the next 20 years to

increase walkability, conservation of wildlife and old oaks, and increase

traffic to small businesses. The plan is the result of 15 years of community

outreach and research.

Glendale City Council voted to scrap the “complete streets” experiment

concerning the North Brand Boulevard bike lanes. The decision was made

to return the street to its previous configuration. Outreach from the City

found that out of 73% of the respondents living in or near the project

corridor, 76% deemed the project negatively.

After about 70 years in business, Montrose Bike Shop announced it is

going out of business due to the proposed sale of its building at 2501

Honolulu Avenue. And after seven years, Alissa’s Ocean View Bar and Grill

suddenly closed its doors. The owners said they “took it as far as it could

go” but needed to close the restaurant.

The dispute over the development planned in the hills of La Tuna Canyon

in Tujunga took a litigation turn with the recent filing of a lawsuit against the

No Canyon Hills, a non-profit organization, and two individuals by

developer Whitebird, Inc.