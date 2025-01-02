Specialized Service for a Special Community

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

It was 1998 and KB Patel, a longtime pharmacist residing in London, decided to immigrate to the United States where opportunities abounded.

“I’m glad I did,” he said.

Not long after arriving in the U.S., a friend told KB that the owner of La Crescenta Pharmacy – Lou Friend – had died. Friend’s brother had tried to sell the pharmacy but couldn’t find a buyer and was actually considering selling the business to giant Rite Aid. Patel was able to purchase the business, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, thereby keeping it an independent pharmacy.

Patel said that he’s glad he was able to purchase the business and properly serve those in need.

“[That level of service] is hard to find in a chain pharmacy,” he said. “The dollar is not as important as service. [We’re able to] give more time to folks in need.”

Being in the area for more than 26 years has given him the chance to learn about the local community, which he said embraced him from the start.

“We share a similar philosophy,” he said of the local area. “We’re here to help and to serve.”

Over the years, La Crescenta Pharmacy and Patel and his crew have received awards and other recognitions for their service.

“We also get letters from patients about our service,” he said. “It really makes our day.”

Patel and his workers take the time to examine each prescription and ask a critical question: Would we give this to a member of our family?

“If not, then we’ll go back to the doctor,” Patel said.

Patel also offered kudos to the people who work at La Crescenta Pharmacy.

“They date back decades,” he said. “They share the philosophy to do the right thing.”

Patel is especially proud of the service given to the elderly.

“We will send a delivery driver to the home to check on them,” he said.

Between the knowledgeable and caring staff and not having long wait times, Patel is proud of the business he has built over the years.

“I’ll be here for a while,” he said.

La Crescenta Pharmacy is located at 2764 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta, phone (818) 248-5851.