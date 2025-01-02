ECS Works with Residents at Twelve Oaks to Relocate

By Mary O’KEEFE

As reported in CVW in August 2024, the iconic senior living center Twelve Oaks is

shutting down for a complete reconstruction. For many in the community this

brought up troubling memories of the past when Twelve Oaks was closed down by

the then-management company, the be.group, which notified residents they had to

vacate. Plans were underway for the sale of the property.

This segment of Twelve Oaks’ history began in August 2013 when residents at

the senior living facility were notified they had two months to vacate the site. At that

point the future was unknown for the home to many seniors.

The be.group, the company formerly known as Southern California

Presbyterian Homes, had taken over management of Twelve Oaks in 2002. A

spokesman for be.group stated it was just too expensive to remodel/renovate Twelve

Oaks to bring it up to “our safety standards.” The plan at the time was to sell the

property to a development company and stories began to circulate of how senior

residents were struggling to leave their homes at Twelve Oaks.

But what be.group and developers were not aware of was the power of this

community. At first there were protests by local residents as the news of the closure

began to spread. Then the Crescenta Valley Community Association (CVCA), CV

Town Council and Glendale City Council got involved, which spread to then-

Assemblymember Mike Gatto and former state senator Anthony Portantino. CVW

continued to focus on the plight of the elderly residents and their families as they

attempted to find another facility to move to.

The National Charity League (NCL) of Glendale had operated Twelve Oaks

until it was transferred to the be.group about a decade earlier. At the time Rose Chan,

then-president of NCL, said the sale of the location for profit violated

the spirit in which their transfer of stewardship had been conducted. A lawsuit

was filed and in 2015 a tentative agreement was reached between the be.group and

NCL. Twelve Oaks returned to its roots as a senior assisted living facility.

The property did go through some renovations in 2018 and some residents

returned who had been forced to vacate; however, for many the transfer from one

place to another was just too much and they decided to stay in their new facility.

Since then Twelve Oaks has been welcoming seniors and hosting community

events. But in August 2024, Twelve Oaks, an affiliate of Episcopal

Communities & Services (ECS), informed residents they would have to leave the

property due to construction. But there was a difference from the behavior of the

be.group.

First of all, ECS is not planning on selling the property for profit. Instead it is

keeping it and updating the senior living facility to meet new standards in the assisted

living industry.

“On Aug. 14 [2024] Sharon [Pewtress, senior vice president of Operations and

COO of ECS] and I went out to meet with the team at Twelve Oaks, the residents

and their families,” said James Rothrock, president and CEO of ECS.

In addition they had several meetings with all stakeholders at Twelve Oaks.

Karen McAuley, former NCL, NCL Sustainers and current member of ECS and

Twelve Oaks Foundation Legacy boards, was also at the meetings.

This was a different approach than last time when those at NCL were caught

unaware of the for-profit sale proposed by the then-management company.

“We tried to help everyone understand what was happening in terms of the

desire of Twelve Oaks to redevelop the community,” Rothrock said.

They gave residents six months to find another facility to move to. They made

certain the residents didn’t feel abandoned and that they understood that due to the

mass construction that would be required at the property it was not safe to continue

to house residents there.

Rothrock added engineers surveyed the property and found a lot of the

buildings would have to be taken down.

“That was a difficult message to have to convey and I’m sure [for residents and

staff] to receive,” he said.

Immediately though ECS and Twelve Oaks representatives began to support

the residents and their families in the move.

“We assured [them] we would pay for moving costs,” he said.

They also helped residents organize.

“Also because Twelve Oaks is very modestly priced and hasn’t in some ways

kept up with increasing costs over time, we [then told residents] we would subsidize

residents’ current costs. For example, if they moved from our memory care [at Twelve

Oaks] to another memory care facility the difference [would be] substantial. We would

cover that cost for a period of up to five years, or their lifetime – whichever was

shorter,” Rothrock said.

Rothrock said as the ECS support was explained to families it seemed to lessen

their concerns.

“As a non-profit both organizations, Episcopal Community Services [ECS] and

Twelve Oaks, have a history of being there for the people we serve,” he added.

By the end of February 2025, the plans are for everyone to be relocated and the

property to be vacant of residents. Although regulations require a six-month notice to

vacate Rothrock said they felt in some cases that just wasn’t reasonable so they

offered to help those residents who could not yet move.

“What has been interesting is all but one had moved and the last resident [was

scheduled to move] by Dec. 10. So what we found is they wanted to be settled before

the holidays,” he added.

In addition to the organizational and financial support, ECS offered spiritual

support with a non-denominational chaplain who would visit staff, families and

residents.

Although ECS did not recommend any other facilities several of the residents

found nearby senior living facilities.

Rothrock said that when the construction was first announced many of the

residents seemed more concerned for the property than for themselves. Twelve Oaks

is an unusual senior living facility. It is nestled in a forest of oak trees and nature,

between the Verdugo Mountains and a quiet residential neighborhood.

“Sharon recalled one lady who asked if she could donate,” he said. “She wanted

to see some roses planted [at the location].” The woman wanted roses planted in

memory of those who had lived at Twelve Oaks.

ECS also supported the staff at Twelve Oaks.

“For the team [staff] members it was a hard message to receive, but they’ve

been great. We [at ECS] let them know early on that we would provide a retention

and severance for them,” Rothrock said. “And they were generously compensated for

staying with the residents [as the moving process continued].”

He added it was difficult not only leaving their jobs but leaving the residents.

ECS did what they could for the workers, including sustaining health care benefits for

those who were in their early 60s until they qualified for Medicare.

The construction will see the small cabins torn down that have been the

cornerstone of Twelve Oaks.

“The new place is going to be one large building,” he said.

However, ECS and Twelve Oaks representatives understand the uniqueness of

the location and have planned for the new building to follow the topography so it will

look like smaller buildings combined into one.

The reason the small cabin footprint would not work is because of the care that

is now required to maintain them. The small cabins made it difficult for health care

workers to receive deliveries and get services needed for specific residents.

Rothrock said they are respecting the environment and the neighborhood look

of Twelve Oaks. In fact there was a building in the original plans that would have

been on a corner that was too close to oak trees so that had to be changed. An

arborist was also hired to help preserve everything possible as construction moves

forward.

ECS has also reached out to the CVCA to get community feedback and to keep

its members informed. It also wants to reach out to other organizations, including the

Historical Society of Crescenta Valley.

Gabriel Mendham, director of ECS, said ECS has gone above and beyond in its

outreach and support.

“[It] approached it in as kind a manner as possible [by] giving residents six

months to find other homes. [It has supported them by] financially facilitating the

moves,” she said. “I feel like a lot of time and processing was put into this change.

And ECS did a wonderful job consulting with NCL … I think it took into

consideration the families’ and residents’ physical and emotional wellbeing.”

ECS also worked with NCL to send out holiday cards to residents regardless of

where they were living to let them know they are still thought of at Twelve Oaks.

And now the task of construction lies ahead. ECS has been working through

the permitting process with the City of Glendale. Rothrock said it has met with some

Glendale council members and hopes they see this is not just a development but a

community asset for the City. He is hopeful the permitting process will go smoothly

and construction can begin soon.

ECS is working with local community organizations, City of Glendale officials

and staff and with NCL to make certain the new Twelve Oaks will be as welcoming as

it was in 1935 when James and Effie Fifield first donated the land to be used for the

elderly.