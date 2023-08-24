People Making News

This past spring, Jason Maya of La Cañada graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Maya earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Maya was one of 3,143 students to graduate in May from Marquette. The university celebrated its 142nd commencement with a series of events, including graduate recognition ceremonies at Fiserv Forum and a baccalaureate Mass on campus. Learn more about the weekend.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,500 undergraduate and 3,500 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.

_________________________

Sally Pontrelli from Glendale and Katharine Franklin and Jackson Scott from La Cañada Flintridge earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean’s list for spring semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Maddie Bohman and Anissa Olona from Glendale, Blake Rivera from La Cañada Flintridge and Sophia Atin from La Crescenta earned placement on the Gonzaga University president’s list for spring semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.

_________________________

Thea Stefan from La Cañada Flintridge was named to the Miami University spring 2023 president’s list.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Stefan is earning a Bachelor of Science degree in biology, premedical & pre-health studies.

Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of over 22,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.

_________________________

Hazel Valentine of La Cañada was named to the University of Alabama dean’s list for spring semester 2023.

A total of 12,487 students enrolled during spring semester 2023 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all As). These students are part of the 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

The spring 2023 lists include the following students:

For more information visit news.ua.edu.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA provides nearly 200 degree programs on a student-centered campus.

_________________________

Anastacia Menemenlis from La Cañada was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s dean’s list for the 2023 spring quarter. Menemenlis is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the dean’s list. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”

Milwaukee School of Engineering (www.msoe.edu) is an independent, non-profit university has about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, business and nursing. Faculty is student-focused experts who bring real-world experience into the classroom.

_________________________

Natalie Berner from Glendale was recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia for the spring 2023 semester. She recently graduated from the College of William & Mary with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

In order to achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.

_________________________

William Kim of La Cañada Flintridge was among the more than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester.

Kim is an undergraduate, first year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and is majoring in English and creative writing.

Dean’s list status is earned by degree seeking undergraduate students who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework.

_________________________

Sydney Parucci of Glendale has been named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at the University of New England. Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

The University of New England is Maine’s largest private university, with two coastal campuses in Maine, a one-of-a-kind study-abroad campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of flexible online offerings. The University of New England is the state’s top provider of health professionals and home to Maine’s only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized degree paths in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts.

une.edu

_________________________

Kevin Melko of La Crescenta is among the more than 3,100 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May 2023.

Melko, who majored in marketing, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities – Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an honors college.

_________________________

Brennan Cohen of La Cañada Flintridge was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Cohen is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Rochester Institute of Technology was founded in 1829 and enrolls about 19,700 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

For news, photos and videos, go to www.rit.edu/news.

_________________________

Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions student Heidi Klint of La Crescenta was named to Ohio’s 2023 spring provost’s list.

At the end of each semester, Ohio University’s undergraduate students are evaluated based on their semester GPA and hours to determine placement on the president’s list, dean’s list or provost’s list.

The provost’s list recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

_________________________

Alexis Schier of La Cañada Flintridge was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has more than 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees, and five doctoral degrees. More than 3,500 students are enrolled at Findlay.

_________________________

The following students are named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. The requirement to make dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Isabel Moon of La Cañada, who is majoring in theatre and performance and is a member of the Class of 2023; Liquan Zheng of La Cañada Flintridge who is majoring in media arts production and is a member of the Class of 2025;

Nicole Smith of Tujunga who is majoring in theatre and performance and is a member of the Class of 2025; and Sam Kellman of Glendale who is majoring in media arts production and is a member of the Class of 2025.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College has approximately 4,161undergraduates and 554 graduate students from across the United States and nearly 70 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs at Emerson Los Angeles, located in Hollywood and at its 14th-century castle in the Netherlands. Additionally, there are opportunities to study in Washington, D.C., London, China, and the Czech Republic, Spain, Austria, Greece, France, Ireland, Mexico, Cuba, England, and South Africa. The College has an active network of 51,000-plus alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts. For more information, visit emerson.edu.

_________________________

Riley Center of La Crescenta was named to the Western Carolina University spring 2023 dean’s list. Center was among more than 3,000 students to achieve this honor. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.

As the westernmost institution in the University of North Carolina System, WCU attracts students from around the globe for its nationally ranked programs, affordability through NC Promise and exceptional student support.

Recognized as a top adventure college and surrounded by the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains, students can explore the region’s vast natural diversity through unrivaled experiential learning and recreational activities. Offering residential, hybrid and online programs for undergraduate and graduate degrees at our main campus in Cullowhee, WCU in Asheville located at Biltmore Park, and wherever students are through distance learning.

_________________________

The following students were named to the spring 2023 president’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. The president’s list recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester to receive this honor.

LeTourneau University President Dr. Steven D. Mason said being named to the president’s list is, indeed, a significant achievement and honor.

LeTourneau University is the Christian polytechnic university where educators engage students to nurture Christian virtue, develop competency and ingenuity in their professional fields, integrate faith and work, and serve the local and global community. LETU offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs online and at LETU’s residential campus in Longview, Texas, located 120 miles east of Dallas, Texas, and 60 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana.

For additional information, visit www.letu.edu.

_________________________

Katherine Festen of La Crescenta was named to Purchase College’s dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. Festen is studying theatre and performance, anthropology.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science programs and 3.75 for Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Music Performance programs. They must take a minimum of 12 credits.

Purchase College, part of the State University of New York (SUNY) network of 64 universities and colleges, was founded in 1967 by Governor Nelson Rockefeller. For more information about the College, visit www.purchase.edu.

_________________________

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater. The following earned dean’s list honors: from La Cañada Flintridge Veronica Habashy, Rucha Kadam and Caroline Nowak. Kadam and Nowak graduated from Tufts University in May.

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States.

_________________________

Sarah Hansen, whose parents are Christopher Hansen and Lloyd Wong and is studying Chinese, was named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.

The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.

One of the nation’s leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by Lutheran tradition.

_________________________

Sophomore Willa P Gore from Glendale, who attends University of Minnesota – College of Design, was named to the 2023 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

_________________________

Aleen Babikian of Glendale, who attended College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Economics A was among a total of 8,625 students who received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

There were two ceremonies, one for undergraduates at Camp Randall and one for all graduate degree candidates at the Kohl Center. Graduating were 6,225 undergraduate students, 1,487 master’s degree students and 913 doctoral candidates.

_________________________

Damian Casillas of Sunland received an associate of applied science degree in fire science from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The Class of 2023 presented degrees during its 101st commencement ceremony.

This year, UAF conferred approximately 1,029 degrees on 956 students. Some students received more than one degree. The ceremony included graduates from summer and fall 2022 and spring 2023.

_________________________

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.

From La Cañada Flintridge, Xiaoyun Gong, Aditya Sehgal Aidan Ip are enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units; Grace Li is enrolled in the Olin Business School. To qualify for the dean’s list in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units; Carsten Petersen and Paul Kang are enrolled in the McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the dean’s list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

Tyler Carlson of La Crescenta is enrolled in the McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the dean’s list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

Haley Pak of Tujunga graduated in May from the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.

Washington University in St. Louis draws students to St. Louis from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands. The total student body is more than 15,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

The university offers more than 90 programs and almost 1,500 courses leading to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in a broad spectrum of traditional and interdisciplinary fields, with additional opportunities for minor concentrations and individualized programs.