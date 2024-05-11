Fast & Furious Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood announces its first-ever, high-speed outdoor roller coaster “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” will join the theme park family in 2026.

The dynamic new thrill ride, themed to Universal Pictures’ blockbuster film saga, “Fast & Furious,” will elevate the guest experience with innovative and technological achievements never previously employed in a roller coaster.

The state-of-the-art ride system is being uniquely designed to immerse guests within the high-speed “Fast & Furious” universe. Highlights will include groundbreaking 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles as they rocket along an elaborate track meticulously constructed with sound reduction technology for a breathtaking, superior experience. These attributions will create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds.

“As a premier entertainment theme park destination with a rich history in immersing guests in incredible rides based on today’s most inspiring movie, television and gaming properties, we are excited to introduce our very first, high-speed outdoor roller coaster,” said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood. “As Universal Studios Hollywood continues to evolve, the arrival of ‘Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift’ will be a powerful game changer that will infuse a new level of thrill into our already dynamic theme park, and we look forward to welcoming guests when it races onto the scene in 2026.”

“Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” will be located on the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood. Guests will queue up within a large, red brick, garage-style structure before settling into the ride vehicles, modeled after several authentic cars featured in the films, and catapulting along an aerial track that winds its way over parts of the theme park.

The “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” roller coaster will benefit from Universal Destinations & Experiences’ decades-long expertise in revolutionizing the development of the contemporary roller coaster across its global theme parks.

The new roller coaster will become a marquee ride alongside the theme park’s signature Studio Tour attraction, which commemorates 60-years of moviemaking magic this year. Since 1964, the Studio Tour has offered guests a front row seat to filmmaking magic on an authentic movie and television production studio backlot for an exclusive peek at original film sets that include Jupiter’s Claim from Jordan Peele’s NOPE and Courthouse Square from the Back to the Future films, as well as such experiential attractions as “King Kong 360-3D,” and the eerily realistic “Earthquake—The Big One” simulated natural disaster attraction.

The “Fast & Furious” film saga is a phenomenon. For more than twenty years, the franchise has stoked passion in an ever-expanding audience and has earned more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office. Universal Pictures’ record-smashing, homegrown “Fast & Furious” films have become the studio’s most-profitable and longest-running franchise. Across social media platforms, the fan following for the movies and cast has grown into the biggest of any active franchise.